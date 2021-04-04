india

News18» News»India»Have Taken Several Steps Towards Making Rajasthan Self-reliant In Energy Sector: CM
1-MIN READ

Have Taken Several Steps Towards Making Rajasthan Self-reliant In Energy Sector: CM

Jaipur, Apr 3: The Rajasthan government has taken many important steps towards making the state self-reliant in energy sector while special attention is being paid to develop renewable energy sources, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Saturday. Gehlot was speaking after virtually inaugurating a 220 KV grid substation in Chattargarh, Bikaner from his official residence here.

Rajasthan has immense potential in the field of solar energy and the government is working towards providing electricity to every village in the state, he said. The state government has released 1.81 lakh new agricultural connections in two years. In this year’s budget, 50,000 new agricultural connections have been announced. A provision has been made for installing 50,000 solar pumps, he said. He said farmers can increase their income by selling solar power to the government by installing solar panels on their vacant land.

He asked the farmers to take advantage of the subsidy given on the scheme and put solar panels in their vacant fields. Energy Minister B D Kalla said power generation capacity in the state has reached 23,000 MW and the state government is giving a subsidy of Rs 16,000 crore to farmers every year on agricultural power connections.

first published:April 04, 2021, 00:36 IST