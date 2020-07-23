Have to Fight Vigorously Against Coronavirus Till Vaccine Comes, Says PM Modi as Infections Cross 12 Lakh

Till the time a vaccine is developed, we have to vigorously fight against coronavirus and the development works should also be carried forward with full force, PM Modi said on Thursday.

He made these remarks at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Manipur water supply project via video link.

The foundation stone laying programme, the prime minister said, is an example of the fact that even during the crisis triggered by the novel coronavirus, the country has not stopped working.

The northeast has the potential to become India's growth engine, Modi added, noting that peace is now being established in the entire region.

While blockades have become a part of history in Manipur, the era of decades of violence in Assam has ceased.

In Tripura and Mizoram too, youth have abandoned the path of violence and the Bru-Reang refugees are now moving towards a better life, he said in his address.

The prime minister noted that the government is making constant efforts to improve connectivity in the northeast region, be its highways, laying of rail tracks or upgradation of airports.

An externally funded project, the Manipur water supply project was designed to provide freshwater household tap connections (FHTCs) to remaining households in Greater Imphal planning area, and for 1,731 rural habitations covering 2,80,756 households in all 16 districts of Manipur.

The project outlay is Rs 3054.58 crore, with a loan component funded by the New Development Bank.