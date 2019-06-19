'Have You Made Surya Namaskar Part Of Routine?' Modi Tweets New Yoga Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has posted another yoga video on Twitter, ahead of International Yoga Day on June 21 demonstrating the 12 steps of the Surya Namaskar.

Donning a saffron t-shirt and gray pants, PM Modi's animation shows him performing the 12 steps of the asana, with a voice-over explaining the benefits of each step.

PM Modi tweeted the video with the caption, "Have you made Surya Namaskar a part of your routine? Do watch this video to know why it is a good idea to do so and the advantages that come with regularly practising it. #YogaDay2019."

According to the video, Surya Namaskar increases the capacity of the lungs, is useful in management of Diabetes, regulates the secretion of endocrine glands, helps manage weight and strengthens muscles.

However, those with hypertension, hernia, peptic ulcer, sciatica, cervical spondylitis and acute arthritis are advised not to do Surya Namaskar.

The video further states that women who are pregnant or undergoing their menstrual cycle should avoid doing Surya Namaskar.

Notably, the various steps that make up the Surya Namaskar include the Pranamasana, Hastauttanasana, Hastapadasana, Ashwa Sanchalanasana,

Dandasana, Ashtanga Namaskara, Bhujangasana, Adho Mukha Svanasana, Ashwa Sanchalanasana, Hastapadasana, Hastauttanasana and Pranamasana.

The Prime Mister has been regularly tweeting yoga videos since June 5 ahead of the International Yoga Day, which was started after PM Modi suggested it during his speech at the UN General Assembly in 2014.