Haveri Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Haveri (ಹಾವೇರಿ) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
10. Haveri is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Karnataka region of Karnataka in South India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.38% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 8.07%. The estimated literacy level of Haveri is 76.98%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Udasi Shivkumar Chanabasappa of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 87,571 votes which was 7.85% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 50.79% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 19 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Udasi Shivkumar Chanabasappa of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 87,920 votes which was 10.08% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 49.31% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 12 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 71.62% and in 2009, the constituency registered 63.61% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Haveri was: Udasi Shivkumar Chanabasappa (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,07,076 men, 7,51,596 women and 77 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Haveri Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Haveri is: 14.7875 75.3997
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: हावेरी, कर्नाटक (Hindi); হাভেরি, কর্ণাটক (Bengali); हावेरी, कर्नाटक (Marathi); હવેરી, કર્ણાટક (Gujarati); ஹாவேரி, கர்நாடகா (Tamil); హావేరి, కర్నాటక (Telugu); ಹಾವೇರಿ, ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ (Kannada); ഹവേരി, കർണാടക (Malayalam).
Haveri Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Basavaraj. S. Desai
IND
--
--
Bommoji. Ramappa. Siddappa
IND
--
--
Veerabhadrappa Veerappa Kabbinada Urf Bandi
IND
--
--
Siddappa. Kallappa. Poojar
ILP(A)
--
--
Shylesh Nazare Ashok
UPP
--
--
Ishwar Patil
IND
--
--
Hanumanthappa.D. Kabbar
NOTA
--
--
Nota
INC
--
--
D.R. Patil
BJP
--
--
Udasi. S.C.
BSP
--
--
Ayubakhan A Pathan
