Having at Least One Covid Shot Made Mandatory to Enter Public Places in Rajasthan from Jun 28

The Rajasthan government on Saturday made it mandatory for people to have at least one dose of vaccination to enter public places from June 28. The Gehlot government made this provision in a fresh set of guidelines on the pandemic restrictions.

Government offices will now be able to open till 6 pm, while business establishments whose employees have been vaccinated can remain open for an additional 3 hours till 7 pm, the new guidelines provided. Religious places will start to open conditionally while marriage palaces can open from July 1 for holding marriage programs.

The new guideline, issued by the Home Department as a Three-layered public-discipline 3.0 will be applicable from June 28. According to the guidelines, in all such government offices where the number of personnel is less than 25, full staff will be allowed whereas in offices where the number of personnel is 25 or more than 25, 50 per cent personnel will be allowed. In such offices, where 60 per cent of the personnel have received the first dose of the vaccine, 100 per cent of the personnel will be allowed, the new guidelines provided, adding that the office hours will be from 9:30 am to 6 pm. The operation of mini-buses in the city will start after the driver and operator have got at least the first dose of the vaccine. Traffic by private vehicles will be allowed from 5 am to 8 pm from Monday to Saturday. Public parks will be open for all persons from 5 am to 8 am. In gyms and restaurants, where at least 60 per cent of the staff has got a vaccination, they will be allowed to open for an additional 3 hours from 4 pm to 7 pm.

According to the guideline, it will be mandatory for the operators of all shops, clubs, gyms, restaurants, malls and other commercial establishments to get their staff vaccinated. They will also have to display the information about the percentage of the staff that has been vaccinated.

Markets/commercial establishments where at least 60 per cent of the workforce has received the first dose of the vaccine, will be allowed to open for an additional 3 hours till 7 pm. It has been advised to organise a marriage program only after June 30. From July 1, the marriage garden, marriage halls, hotels etc will be allowed for the wedding ceremony till 4 pm with a maximum number of 40 guests.

The guidelines, however, did not allow DJs, marriage processions and marriage feasts. The government has yet not allowed to organise entertainment, educational, cultural and religious functions, processions, festivals, fairs and weekly haat markets in the state. There will be public discipline weekend curfew in the entire state from 8 pm Saturday to 5 am on Monday, the guidelines said, adding there will be a public discipline curfew in the state on weekdays from 8 pm to 5 am.

Movement of people to all the religious places of the state will be allowed from 5 am to 4 pm only after the people associated with the religious places get at least the first dose of the vaccine. There will be a ban on carrying flowers, garlands, prasad, chadar and other worship materials in religious places, the guidelines said.

