English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Having Secured 12th Rank in UPSC Exam, Woman from Dantewada Wants to Serve People of Naxal-affected Areas
Inspired by a woman collector, who visited her school when she was in class 8, Namrata Jain was clear about her ambition from a young age.
Namrata Jain ranked 99th in the 2016 civil services exam and got Indian Police Service and is undergoing training at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Hyderabad. (Picture: Twitter)
Loading...
New Delhi: A 25-year-old woman from Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, one of the worst-hit Naxal regions in the country, has got the 12th rank in the civil services exam, the result of which was declared recently by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).
Namrata Jain, who hails from Geedam town in Dantewada, ranked 99th in the 2016 civil services exam. She got Indian Police Service and is undergoing training at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Hyderabad.
"I always wanted to be a collector. When I was in Class 8, a woman officer had come to my school. Later, I was told she was the collector. I was quiet impressed by her. At that time only, I had decided to become a collector," Jain told PTI over phone from Hyderabad.
She said a Naxal-triggered blast that hit the police station in her town a long time ago encouraged her to join the civil services to serve the poor and bring development to the Maoist-affected area.
"The place I come from is badly affected by naxalism. People there lack basic facility like education. I want to serve the people of my state," said Jain, who is hopeful of getting Indian Administartive Service (IAS) this time.
She said bringing development to Dantewada could be the best way to check naxalism there.
While her father is a local businessman, mother is a housewife and her brother aspires to become a chartered accountant.
She studied till Class 10 in Dantewada. Thereafter, she went to Bhilai in Chhattisgharh where she completed Bachelor's in Engineering.
The result of civil services examination 2018 was declared on April 5.
A total of 759 candidates were recommended for different government services.
Kanishak Kataria, a B.Tech from IIT Bombay, has topped the civil services examination 2018.
The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select officers for Indian Administrative Service , Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service among others.
Namrata Jain, who hails from Geedam town in Dantewada, ranked 99th in the 2016 civil services exam. She got Indian Police Service and is undergoing training at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Hyderabad.
"I always wanted to be a collector. When I was in Class 8, a woman officer had come to my school. Later, I was told she was the collector. I was quiet impressed by her. At that time only, I had decided to become a collector," Jain told PTI over phone from Hyderabad.
She said a Naxal-triggered blast that hit the police station in her town a long time ago encouraged her to join the civil services to serve the poor and bring development to the Maoist-affected area.
"The place I come from is badly affected by naxalism. People there lack basic facility like education. I want to serve the people of my state," said Jain, who is hopeful of getting Indian Administartive Service (IAS) this time.
She said bringing development to Dantewada could be the best way to check naxalism there.
While her father is a local businessman, mother is a housewife and her brother aspires to become a chartered accountant.
She studied till Class 10 in Dantewada. Thereafter, she went to Bhilai in Chhattisgharh where she completed Bachelor's in Engineering.
The result of civil services examination 2018 was declared on April 5.
A total of 759 candidates were recommended for different government services.
Kanishak Kataria, a B.Tech from IIT Bombay, has topped the civil services examination 2018.
The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select officers for Indian Administrative Service , Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service among others.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
Thursday 11 April , 2019 The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Three Naked Women in Speeding Car Arrested by Florida Police After Hour-Long Chase
- Ayushmann Khurrana's 'AndhaDhun' Creates Record in China, Crosses Rs 150 Crore Milestone
- Pollard Hopes Winds of Change Help Regain His West Indies Berth
- Kalank New Song 'Aira Gaira' is Dance Face-off Between Kriti Sanon and Varun-Aditya
- Your Emails May Have Been Compromised: Microsoft Warns Users of Cyber Attack
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results