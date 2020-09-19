Having Lost Crops Worth Rs 1 Lakh, Madhya Pradesh Farmer Receives Re 1 in Insurance Claims

A large number of farmers in Madhya Pradesh have complained about receiving meagre sums as crop insurance claims, with only Re 1 having been credited to a Betul farmer's bank account.

The state government has doled out crop insurance compensation to 22 lakh farmers.

Puranlal from Betul, who was entitled to the compensation, discovered to his dismay that he only received Re 1 even although he suffered crop loss of Rs 1 lakh on his two-and-a-half hectare piece of land.

Two other farmers from Betul were also reimbursed with only Rs 70 and Rs 92 each.

The agriculture department refused to respond to queries on the matter, but a senior officer wishing anonymity said that names of those farmers who have received less than Rs 200 are being sent back to insurance companies for review. He added that the department would take up the matter with insurance companies.

In Betul, 64,893 farmers have received a total of Rs 81.71 crore as crop insurance compensation. However, a large number of farmers are disappointed with the small amounts credited to their accounts and are planning to raise the issue with the state government.

(With inputs from Rishu Naidu)