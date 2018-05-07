English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano Eruption Destroys More Homes
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano destroyed 26 homes and spewed lava hundreds of feet into the air, leaving evacuated residents unsure how long they might be displaced.
[caption id="attachment_1740403" align="alignnone" width="875"] A fissure on Leilani and Kaupili Streets in the Leilani Estates subdivision caused by an eruption of the Kilauea Volcano is shown following a series of earthquakes, in Hawaii. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1740401" align="alignnone" width="875"] Steam cracks are shown before a fissure opened on Kaupili Street in the Leilani Estates subdivision caused by an eruption of the Kilauea Volcano. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1740385" align="alignnone" width="875"] A plume of ash rises from Kilauea Volcano. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1740387" align="alignnone" width="875"] The area near the Kilauea Volcano is seen in this aerial image after the volcano erupted. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1740391" align="alignnone" width="875"] The Kilauea Volcano's Pu'u 'O'o crater is seen in this aerial image after the volcano erupted. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1740393" align="alignnone" width="875"] A plume of ash rises from Kilauea Volcano, one of five on the island, after a series of earthquakes over the last couple of days, in Hawaii. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1740395" align="alignnone" width="875"] The Kilauea Volcano is seen in this aerial image. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1740397" align="alignnone" width="875"] The Kilauea Volcano fissure that formed on the west flank of the Pu'u 'O'o cone (line of white steam) is seen in this aerial image after the volcano erupted. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1740399" align="alignnone" width="875"] A fissure on Leilani and Kaupili Streets in the Leilani Estates subdivision caused by an eruption of the Kilauea Volcano. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]
