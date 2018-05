Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano Eruption Destroys More Homes

[caption id="attachment_1740403" align="alignnone" width="875"] A fissure on Leilani and Kaupili Streets in the Leilani Estates subdivision caused by an eruption of the Kilauea Volcano is shown following a series of earthquakes, in Hawaii. (Image: Reuters)[/caption][caption id="attachment_1740401" align="alignnone" width="875"] Steam cracks are shown before a fissure opened on Kaupili Street in the Leilani Estates subdivision caused by an eruption of the Kilauea Volcano. (Image: Reuters)[/caption][caption id="attachment_1740385" align="alignnone" width="875"] A plume of ash rises from Kilauea Volcano. (Image: Reuters)[/caption][caption id="attachment_1740387" align="alignnone" width="875"] The area near the Kilauea Volcano is seen in this aerial image after the volcano erupted. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]The area near the Kilauea Volcano is seen in this aerial image after the volcano erupted following a series of earthquakes over the last couple of days, in Hawaii. (Image: Reuters)[caption id="attachment_1740391" align="alignnone" width="875"] The Kilauea Volcano's Pu'u 'O'o crater is seen in this aerial image after the volcano erupted. (Image: Reuters)[/caption][caption id="attachment_1740393" align="alignnone" width="875"] A plume of ash rises from Kilauea Volcano, one of five on the island, after a series of earthquakes over the last couple of days, in Hawaii. (Image: Reuters)[/caption][caption id="attachment_1740395" align="alignnone" width="875"] The Kilauea Volcano is seen in this aerial image. (Image: Reuters)[/caption][caption id="attachment_1740397" align="alignnone" width="875"] The Kilauea Volcano fissure that formed on the west flank of the Pu'u 'O'o cone (line of white steam) is seen in this aerial image after the volcano erupted. (Image: Reuters)[/caption][caption id="attachment_1740399" align="alignnone" width="875"] A fissure on Leilani and Kaupili Streets in the Leilani Estates subdivision caused by an eruption of the Kilauea Volcano. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]