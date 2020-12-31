Hawala Scam: MP Govt Hands Over Probe Against Three IPS Officers to Economic Offences Wing

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan government on Thursday handed over the probe against three senior IPS officers and a state police service officer to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in connection to political hawala scam during former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath's tenure.

IPS officers Susovan Banerjee, V Madhu Kumar and Sanjay Maane and state police service officer Arun Mishra are under EoW scanner due to their alleged use of black money during the 2019 general elections. Arun Mishra was the Superintendent of Police (SP) of EOW during the Kamal Nath government.

SP (Lokayukta Establishment) Rajesh Mishra will lead the probe while ADG (EoW) Rajiv Tandon will monitor the enquiry.

Election Commission of India (ECI) had recently written to the Madhya Pradesh government and Centre, to initiate "appropriate departmental action" against the IPS officers and also undertake a "similar action" against a state police service officer. The poll body said the decision was made after a report sent to it by the CBDT (Central Board of Direct Taxes) on the Income-Tax Department's "search operations in Madhya Pradesh and its findings of extensive use of unaccounted cash during the General Elections 2019."

ECI officers had handed over a detailed 904 report to the state government on the matter.

In 2019, the Delhi Directorate of Income Tax had detected a "widespread", "organised" racket of unaccounted cash worth Rs 281 crore in Madhya Pradesh. The team raided several properties that belong to businessmen, politicians and other public service officials. The IT department close aides of Congress leader Kamal Nath. The Congress party had said the matter was a political vendetta by the ruling BJP government.