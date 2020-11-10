Hayaghat Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Ram Chandra Prasad of BJP Leading

Hayaghat (हायाघाट), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mithila region and Darbhanga district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Darbhanga. Hayaghat is part of 23. Samastipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.43%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 56.56%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,36,189 eligible electors, of which 1,24,785 were male, 1,11,118 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Hayaghat in 2020 is =CP86/CM86*1000.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,19,808 eligible electors, of which 1,16,341 were male, 1,03,460 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,83,963 eligible electors, of which 99,205 were male, 84,758 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Hayaghat in 2015 was 164. In 2010, there were 102.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Amar Nath Gami of JDU won in this seat by defeating Ramesh Choudhary of LJP by a margin of 33,231 votes which was 26.98% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 53.32% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Amar Nath Gami of BJP won in this seat defeating Dr. Shahnawaz Ahmad Kaifee of LJP by a margin of 6,025 votes which was 6.63% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 35.22% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 84. Hayaghat Assembly segment of Samastipur Lok Sabha constituency. LJP's Ramchandra Paswan won the Samastipur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and LJP won the Samastipur Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 14 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Hayaghat are: Devendra Kumar Jha (LJP), Madan Sahni (JDU), Mohammad Salauddin (BSP), Ramesh Choudhary (RJD), Arun Thakur (LJPS), Krishna Kumar Das (RJVP), Priyanka Singh (PP), Birendra Kumar Paswan (VBA), Manish Kumar (BGMP), Ram Prabhanjan Choudhary (RJJP), Rohit Kumar Paswan (AZAP), Vikram Singh (BSLP), Baldeo Ram (IND), Mahendra Sahani (IND), Binay Kumar Singh (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 54.9%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 56.2%, while it was 49.43% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 246 polling stations in 84. Hayaghat constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 217. In 2010 there were 200 polling stations.

Extent:

84. Hayaghat constituency comprises of the following areas of Darbhanga district of Bihar: Community Development Block Hayaghat; Gram Panchayats Athar North, Athar South, Baligaon, Bhachhi, Bithauli, Chakwa Bharwari, Dhanauli, Gangdah Shivram, Gujrauli Ramauli, Harhacha, Hathauri North, Hathauri South, Jorja, Mithunia, Nimaithi, Paghari, Susari Turki and Thathopur of Baheri Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Darbhanga.

Hayaghat seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Hayaghat is 224.85 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Hayaghat is: 26°00'38.2"N 85°56'39.8"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Hayaghat results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Bihar Assembly elections 2020.