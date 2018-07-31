English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
HBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2018 out at bseh.org.in, Check Direct Links Here
Supplementary or Compartment examination were organized for the candidates who could not clear one subject out of all. Candidates who had appeared for the HBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Exams 2018 can now follow the instructions below and check their result
HBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2018 has been released by the Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) on its official website – bseh.org.in. Earlier in May, Haryana Board had released the results of Class 10th and Class 12th Annual Board Exams 2018 which were conducted across the state in the month of March 2018.
Supplementary or Compartment examination were organized for the candidates who could not clear one subject out of all. Candidates who had appeared for the HBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Exams 2018 can now follow the instructions below and check their result:
How to check HBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://www.bseh.org.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘India Results – Partner Website’ tab on the right sidebar
Step 3 – Click on ‘Senior Secondary Examination Result July 2018’ or ‘Secondary Examination Result July 2018’
Step 4 – Enter your Roll Number or Name and click on Find Results
Step 5 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Links:
HBSE Class 12th Supplementary Result 2018 - http://results.indiaresults.com/hr/hbse/class-12th-supplyexam-result-2018/query.htm
HBSE Class 10th Supplementary Result 2018 - http://results.indiaresults.com/hr/hbse/class-10th-supply-exam-result-2018/query.htm
