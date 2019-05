HBSE 10th Result 2019 Announced at bseh.org.in: 57.39 Percent Clear Haryana Board SSE 10th Exams

The HBSE 10th Result 2019 or the Haryana Board Class 10 SSE Results announced by the Haryana Board of Secondary Education. The HBSE 10th Result has been made available by the Haryana Board of Secondary Education on its official website bseh.org.in . The Haryana Board of Secondary Education conducted the HBSE 10th Examination 2019 from March 8 to March 30. Students are advised to keep their roll numbers handy.Further, students can check their HBSE 10th results on these websites examresults.net The Board of School Education Haryana (abbreviated as BSEH) is a board of school education in the state of Haryana, India. It is the authority which conducts public examinations at middle, matric (secondary or high school level), and senior secondary school (academic & vocational) levels twice a year in the state of Haryana through schools that are affiliated to the board.Overall Pass Percentage: 57.39%Pass Percentage Among Boys:Pass Percentage Among Girls:Toppers:1. Himanshu (Jhajjhar)2. Isha (Kaithal)3. Shalini (Kaithal)4. Sanju (Panipat)Step 1: Click on the official website bseh.org.in Step 2: Look for the tab which says HBSE Result 2019, HBSE 10th Result 2019Step 3: Click on the tab which says Haryana Board Result 2019, Haryana Class 10th Result 2019Step 4: Enter details to check Haryana 10th Result 2019, Haryana Board Result 2019Step 5: Download the Haryana Board 10th Result 2019 for future referenceSMS -