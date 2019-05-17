Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

HBSE 10th Result 2019 Announced at bseh.org.in: 57.39 Percent Clear Haryana Board SSE 10th Exams

The HBSE 10th result 2019 or Haryana Board class 10 SSE results released by the Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) at bseh.org.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 17, 2019, 3:31 PM IST
HBSE 10th Result 2019 Announced at bseh.org.in: 57.39 Percent Clear Haryana Board SSE 10th Exams
(Image: News18.com)
HBSE Class 10 Result 2019 | The HBSE 10th Result 2019 or the Haryana Board Class 10 SSE Results announced by the Haryana Board of Secondary Education. The HBSE 10th Result has been made available by the Haryana Board of Secondary Education on its official website bseh.org.in. The Haryana Board of Secondary Education conducted the HBSE 10th Examination 2019 from March 8 to March 30. Students are advised to keep their roll numbers handy.

Further, students can check their HBSE 10th results on these websites examresults.net, indiaresults.com

The Board of School Education Haryana (abbreviated as BSEH) is a board of school education in the state of Haryana, India. It is the authority which conducts public examinations at middle, matric (secondary or high school level), and senior secondary school (academic & vocational) levels twice a year in the state of Haryana through schools that are affiliated to the board.

HBSE 10th result 2019 Statistics

Overall Pass Percentage: 57.39%

Pass Percentage Among Boys:
Pass Percentage Among Girls:

Toppers:

1. Himanshu (Jhajjhar)
2. Isha (Kaithal)
3. Shalini (Kaithal)
4. Sanju (Panipat)

How to check HBSE Result 2019, HBSE 10th Result 2019:

Step 1: Click on the official website bseh.org.in

Step 2: Look for the tab which says HBSE Result 2019, HBSE 10th Result 2019

Step 3: Click on the tab which says Haryana Board Result 2019, Haryana Class 10th Result 2019

Step 4: Enter details to check Haryana 10th Result 2019, Haryana Board Result 2019

Step 5: Download the Haryana Board 10th Result 2019 for future reference

Students can check Get Haryana Board Class 10 Results 2019 via SMS
To check BSEH Class 10th 2019 result:

SMS - RESULTHB10ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article

 
 

