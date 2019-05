HBSE 10th Result 2019 Declared at bseh.org.in: 2 Girls and 2 Boys Top Haryana Board Class 10 SSE Exam

The Haryana Board of Secondary Education announced the HBSE 10th result 2019 or the Haryana Board class 12 results. The HBSE 10th result or the Haryana Board class 10 SSE results released by the Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) on its official website at bseh.org.in . The HBSE Class 10 results can be checked online and by sending a simple text message from your mobile phone. The HBSE Board students must await their HBSE SSE 10th result 2019 with their admit cards/hall tickets ready as details such as the roll number, registration number and exam centre details will be required at the time of logging into the websites.The HBSE or the BSEH usually conducts the Secondary School Examination (SSE) in the month of March. This year, the class 10 SSE examinations were conducted by the Haryana Board through March 8 to March 30, 2019. Students awaiting their HBSE 10th result 2019 should keep visiting this page come result time. Over 4 lakh students had taken the HBSE SSE exams this year. Students can also check their HBSE Class 10 SSE results 2019 on alternate websites such as examresults.net indiaresults.com and results.gov.in Overall Pass Percentage: 57.39%Pass Percentage Among Boys:Pass Percentage Among Girls:Toppers:1. Himanshu (Jhajjhar)2. Isha (Kaithal)3. Shalini (Kaithal)4. Sanju (Panipat)Candidates expecting their HBSE 10th Result 2019 can check the scores by following these steps-Step 1. Visit the HBSE’s official website bseh.org.in Step 2. On homepage select ‘HBSE 10th Result 2019 or Haryana 10th Result 2019’ tabStep 3. Enter your name or roll number, date of birthStep 4. Click submit buttonStep 5. You can view the HBSE 12th Result on the screenThe Board of School Education Haryana (abbreviated as BSEH) is a board of school education in the state of Haryana, India. It is the authority which conducts public examinations at middle, matric (secondary or high school level), and senior secondary school (academic & vocational) levels twice a year in the state of Haryana through schools that are affiliated to the board. It was founded on 3 November, 1969 in Chandigarh. The board shifted its headquarters to Bhiwani in the year 1981.SMS -