1-min read

HBSE 10th Result 2019 Declared at bseh.org.in: Find Haryana Board SSE Class 10 Merit List Here

The HBSE 10th result 2019 or Haryana Board class 10 SSE results will be released by the Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) at bseh.org.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 17, 2019, 3:31 PM IST
HBSE 10th Result 2019 Declared at bseh.org.in: Find Haryana Board SSE Class 10 Merit List Here
(Image: News18.com)
Haryana HBSE 10th Result 2019 | The HBSE 10th Result 2019 or the Haryana Board Class 10 Results has been announced by the Haryana Board of Secondary Education. The HBSE Board has released the SSE results for clas 10 students on the official website of Haryana Board of Secondary Education at bseh.org.in. Therefore, Haryana Board class 10 students can now check their SSE results for the year 2019 as the BSEH or the HBSE has declared the 10th results.

The Haryana Board of Secondary Education organized the HBSE 10th Examination 2019 for the year 2018-19. The Haryana Board Class 10 examinations were held from March 8 to March 30. Now, Students can also check their HBSE Result 2019, Haryana Board Class 10 Result 2019 and HBSE 10th Result 2019 on these websites examresults.net, indiaresults.com.

HBSE 10th result 2019 Statistics

Overall Pass Percentage: 57.39%

Pass Percentage Among Boys:
Pass Percentage Among Girls:

Toppers:

1. Himanshu (Jhajjhar)
2. Isha (Kaithal)
3. Shalini (Kaithal)
4. Sanju (Panipat)

HBSE Class 10 Result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Log on the official website bseh.org.in

Step 2: Look for the tab which says HBSE 10th Result 2019, Haryana Board Result 2019

Step 3: Click on the tab which says Haryana Board Result 2019, Haryana Class 10th Result 2019

Step 4: Enter details to check Haryana 10th Result 2019, Haryana Board Result 2019

Step 5: Download the Haryana Board 10th Result 2019 for future reference

Students can check Get Haryana Board Class 10 Results 2019 via SMS
To check BSEH Class 10th 2019 result:
SMS - RESULTHB10ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
