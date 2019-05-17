English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
HBSE 10th Result 2019: Haryana Board to Declare Class 10 SSE Results Today at bseh.org.in; Where to Check
The HBSE 10th result 2019 or Haryana Board class 10 SSE results will be released by the Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) at bseh.org.in.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
HBSE 10th Result 2019 | The Haryana Board of Secondary Education is likely to announce the HBSE 10th result 2019 or the Haryana Board class 12 results today (May 17) at 3pm. The HBSE 10th result or the Haryana Board class 10 SSE results will be released by the Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) on its official website at bseh.org.in. The HBSE Class 10 results can be checked online and by sending a simple text message from your mobile phone. The HBSE Board students must await their HBSE SSE 10th result 2019 with their admit cards/hall tickets ready as details such as the roll number, registration number and exam centre details will be required at the time of logging into the websites.
The HBSE or the BSEH usually conducts the Secondary School Examination (SSE) in the month of March. This year, the class 10 SSE examinations were conducted by the Haryana Board through March 8 to March 30, 2019. Students awaiting their HBSE 10th result 2019 should keep visiting this page come result time. Over 4 lakh students had taken the HBSE SSE exams this year. Students can also check their HBSE Class 10 SSE results 2019 on alternate websites such as examresults.net, indiaresults.com and results.gov.in.
HBSE 10th Result 2019: Steps to Check
Candidates expecting their HBSE 10th Result 2019 can check the scores by following these steps-
Step 1. Visit the HBSE’s official website bseh.org.in
Step 2. On homepage select ‘HBSE 10th Result 2019 or Haryana 10th Result 2019’ tab
Step 3. Enter your name or roll number, date of birth
Step 4. Click submit button
Step 5. You can view the HBSE 12th Result on the screen
The Board of School Education Haryana (abbreviated as BSEH) is a board of school education in the state of Haryana, India. It is the authority which conducts public examinations at middle, matric (secondary or high school level), and senior secondary school (academic & vocational) levels twice a year in the state of Haryana through schools that are affiliated to the board. It was founded on 3 November, 1969 in Chandigarh. The board shifted its headquarters to Bhiwani in the year 1981.
Get Haryana Board Class 10 & 12 Results 2019 via SMS
To check BSEH Class 10th 2019 result:
SMS - RESULTHB10
ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
The HBSE or the BSEH usually conducts the Secondary School Examination (SSE) in the month of March. This year, the class 10 SSE examinations were conducted by the Haryana Board through March 8 to March 30, 2019. Students awaiting their HBSE 10th result 2019 should keep visiting this page come result time. Over 4 lakh students had taken the HBSE SSE exams this year. Students can also check their HBSE Class 10 SSE results 2019 on alternate websites such as examresults.net, indiaresults.com and results.gov.in.
HBSE 10th Result 2019: Steps to Check
Candidates expecting their HBSE 10th Result 2019 can check the scores by following these steps-
Step 1. Visit the HBSE’s official website bseh.org.in
Step 2. On homepage select ‘HBSE 10th Result 2019 or Haryana 10th Result 2019’ tab
Step 3. Enter your name or roll number, date of birth
Step 4. Click submit button
Step 5. You can view the HBSE 12th Result on the screen
The Board of School Education Haryana (abbreviated as BSEH) is a board of school education in the state of Haryana, India. It is the authority which conducts public examinations at middle, matric (secondary or high school level), and senior secondary school (academic & vocational) levels twice a year in the state of Haryana through schools that are affiliated to the board. It was founded on 3 November, 1969 in Chandigarh. The board shifted its headquarters to Bhiwani in the year 1981.
Get Haryana Board Class 10 & 12 Results 2019 via SMS
To check BSEH Class 10th 2019 result:
SMS - RESULTHB10
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone Leads the Drama on Cannes Red Carpet With Her Bold Look, See Pics
- Elon Musk is Set to Review Tesla's Spendings, as The Cost Cutting Plans Are Implemented
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Fan Scorecards Redesigned in Anticipation of 500-run Totals
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Teams Will Be Wary of India's Bowling Unit: Bhuvneshwar
- Can You Spot the Snow Leopard in this Viral Photo from Himachal Pradesh?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results