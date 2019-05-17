CO-PRESENTED BY
HBSE 10th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Haryana Board Released BSEH SSE Class 10 Results at bseh.org.in; Check

News18.com | May 17, 2019, 3:31 PM IST
HBSE 10th Result 2019 Live Updates: The Haryana Board announced the HBSE 10th Result 2019 or the Haryana Board SSE results, which can be checked either online or by SMS services on your phone. In Haryana, the SSE class 10 result or the HBSE 10th results released on the official website of the Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) at bseh.org.in. The HBSE Board students must await their HBSE SSE 10th result 2019 with their admit cards/hall tickets ready as details such as the roll number, registration number and exam centre details will be required at the time of logging into the websites.

As soon as the Haryana Board 10th Result 2019 or the HBSE SSE results will be declared online, students can also download their scorecard namely at these below-mentioned result websites: examresults.net, indiaresults.com, results.gov.in
May 17, 2019 3:22 pm (IST)

BSEH 10th result: 4 Toppers | Four students have emerged as joint toppers in Haryana Board 10th exam. The four toppers are Himanshu from Jhajjhar, Isha and Shalini from Kaithal, and Sanju from Panipat.

May 17, 2019 3:10 pm (IST)

57.39% Clear HBSE 10th Exam | Out of approximately four lakh students who had taken the Haryana Board HBSE Class 10 examinations, 57.39 percent have passed.

May 17, 2019 3:05 pm (IST)

HBSE 10th Result 2019 DECLARED |  The HBSE 10th Result 2019 or the Haryana Board Class 10 Results has been announced by the Haryana Board of Secondary Education. The HBSE Board has released the SSE results for clas 10 students on the official website of Haryana Board of Secondary Education at bseh.org.in.

May 17, 2019 2:58 pm (IST)

HBSE 10th Result 2019 Any Minute | The HBSE 10th Result 2019 or the Haryana Board Class 10 SSE Results will be announced by the Haryana Board of Secondary Education any minute now. The HBSE 10th Result will be made available by the Haryana Board of Secondary Education on its official website bseh.org.in.

May 17, 2019 2:43 pm (IST)

BSEH 10th Result Update | In all probability, the board will release the answer sheets of top 3 students. The answer sheets will be published on the board's official website. 

May 17, 2019 2:38 pm (IST)

4 Lakh Students Await HBSE Board 10th Result 2019 | An estimated four lakh students registered for the Haryana Board's 10th or SSC board exam this year.

May 17, 2019 2:29 pm (IST)

May 17, 2019 2:18 pm (IST)

HBSE 10th Result 2019 via SMS | Haryana Board students will also be abel to check their result through SMS. To get your result through SMS type, RESULTHB10 and type your roll number without space. Send this to 56263. 

May 17, 2019 2:03 pm (IST)

BSEH/HBSE Press Conference to Begin Shortly | The HBSE 10th result 2019 will be announced after the BSEH officials conclude the press conference which will begin shortly. Thus, the countdown for 10th result has begun and will be available soon. 

May 17, 2019 1:43 pm (IST)

HBSE 10th Board Students | Approximately 4 lakh students appeared in the 10th board exam this year. In 2018,  3,64,800 students appeared for the 10th board exam in Haryana. 

May 17, 2019 1:32 pm (IST)

May 17, 2019 1:14 pm (IST)

2018 Haryana Board 10th Result Statistics | In 2018, the pass percentage in class 10 was very low, 51.15 per cent. Pass percentage for girls (55.34 per cent) was better than that of boys (47.61 per cent).

May 17, 2019 12:59 pm (IST)

About the HBSE Haryana Board | It is the authority which conducts public examinations at middle, matric (secondary or high school level), and senior secondary school (academic & vocational) levels twice a year in the state of Haryana through schools that are affiliated to the board. It was founded on 3 November, 1969 in Chandigarh. The board shifted its headquarters to Bhiwani in the year 1981.

May 17, 2019 12:57 pm (IST)

What Does HBSE Stand for? | The Board of School Education Haryana (abbreviated as BSEH) is a board of school education in the state of Haryana, India. It is also called the Haryana Board of Secondary Education  (HBSE).

May 17, 2019 12:52 pm (IST)
May 17, 2019 12:44 pm (IST)

2 Hours to HBSE 10th Result 2019 | The HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2019 will be released for all the class 10 SSE students in Haryana. According to the Haryana Board of School Education’s official notification, it is informed that the HBSE 10th Result 2019 will be declared first in a press conference at 2pm today and then by 3pm the URL for HBSE 10th Result 2019 will be hosted on the Board of School Education, Haryana’s official homepage.

May 17, 2019 12:05 pm (IST)

Download HBSE 10th Result 2019 | Take a print out of provisional HBSE 10th Result 2019 or Haryana 10th Result 2019 for future reference. On facing issue with download of 2019 HBSE 10th Result, candidates can contact toll free number 1800 180 4171.

May 17, 2019 12:01 pm (IST)

When Was HBSE 10th Exam Conducted? | The Haryana Board of Secondary Education conducted HBSE 10th Examination 2019 from March 8 to March 30.

May 17, 2019 11:54 am (IST)

May 17, 2019 11:54 am (IST)

May 17, 2019 11:52 am (IST)

May 17, 2019 11:50 am (IST)

Keep Admit Cards Ready for Haryana Board Result 2019 | The Haryana Board students must await their HBSE 10th result 2019 and Haryana Board SSE result 2019 with their admit cards/hall tickets ready as details such as the roll number, registration number and exam centre details will be required at the time of logging into the websites.

May 17, 2019 11:50 am (IST)

Haryana Board Class 12 Result 2019: Alternative Websites to Check  | Students, who had taken the HBSE class 12 examination and are anxiously waiting for their results to be declared, can also check their Haryana Board SSCE result 2019 and HBSE 12th result 2019 on other websites also. The websites are: examresults.net, indiaresults.com, results.gov.in.

May 17, 2019 11:49 am (IST)

Haryana Board 10th Result 2019: Where to Check | The Haryana Board 10th Result or the HSBE 10th Result will be released by the Haryana Board of Secondary Education on its official website bseh.org.in

May 17, 2019 11:48 am (IST)

HBSE 10th Result 2019 at 3pm | The Haryana Board SSE result 2019 or the HBSE 10th results will be declared by the Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) at 3pm today.

May 17, 2019 11:48 am (IST)

HBSE 10th Result 2019 Today | The HBSE Class 10 result 2019 will be announced by the Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) for SSE students today.

HBSE 10th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Haryana Board Released BSEH SSE Class 10 Results at bseh.org.in; Check
News18 creative/Mir Suhail.

