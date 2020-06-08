HBSE 10th Result 2020: Haryana Board Class 10 SSE Results Likely to be Released Today at bseh.org.in

Haryana HBSE 10th Result 2020 | The Board of School Education Haryana is expected to release the HBSE 10th result 2020 today (June 8, Monday). The Haryana Board will announce the class 10 results on the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in. Students awaiting their HBSE 10th result 2020 should keep their hall tickets ready. There is, however, no confirmation on the date of the announcement from the board. Around 3-4 lakh students are waiting for their HBSE SSE results.

Due to the country-wide lockdown on account of the contagious COVID-19 epidemic, the evaluation of the Haryana Board SSE exams 2020 and Haryana Board SSCE exams 2020 has been delayed.

To check the HBSE result 2020, students can also visit the examresults.net. Follow these steps to check the HBSE 10th result 2020:

1. Log onto bseh.org.in



2. Type the desired state name, in this case -



3. Look for the link which says HBSE 10th result 2020/HBSE 12th result 2020.



4. Click on the link and fill up all the details to get your HBSE result 2020.

To check BSEH Class 10th 2020 result:



SMS - RESULTHB10 ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

The Haryana Board supervises, organises, controls, regulates and looks after the matters associated with school education in the state of Haryana. The BSEH is unique from other educational boards in India in the terms of the way it conducts the examinations. It was the first educational board in India to adopt the semester system and also the first board to introduce relative grading. The integral part of the BSEH, Haryana Open School (HOS) conducts on demand examination, annual and supplementary examinations at secondary and senior secondary levels.

