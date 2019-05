HBSE 12th Result 2019 Declared at bseh.org.in: 74.4 Percent Clear Haryana Board Class 12 SSCE Exam

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE), also known as, Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) announced the HBSE 12th Result 2019 or the Haryana Board 12th Result. The HBSE 12th Result or the Haryana Board Class 12 Result for Science, Arts and Commerce released by the Haryana Board of Secondary Education on the official website bseh.org.in . Students are advised to keep their admit card and roll number handy.The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) also known as Board of School Education Haryana BSEH officially conducted the Haryana Board of Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) Class 12 exams for the year 2018-19. The Haryana Board Class 12 examination was held from 07 March-03 April. Students who have appeared for the class 12th examination can check their HBSE 12th result 2019 or the Haryana Board class 12 Result on examresults.net Step 1: Click on the official website bseh.org.in Step 2: Look for HBSE 12th Result 2019 tabStep 3: Click on the tab which says HBSE Results 2019Step 4: Enter your roll numberStep 5: Download your HBSE 12th Result 2019Students can check their Haryana 12th Result via SMS