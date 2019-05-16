English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
HBSE 12th Result 2019 Declared at bseh.org.in: 74.4 Percent Clear Haryana Board Class 12 SSCE Exam
The HBSE 12th Result 2019, Haryana Board class 12 Result for Science, Arts and Commerce released by Haryana Board of Secondary Education at bseh.org.in.
HSBSE 12th Result 2019 | The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE), also known as, Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) announced the HBSE 12th Result 2019 or the Haryana Board 12th Result. The HBSE 12th Result or the Haryana Board Class 12 Result for Science, Arts and Commerce released by the Haryana Board of Secondary Education on the official website bseh.org.in. Students are advised to keep their admit card and roll number handy.
The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) also known as Board of School Education Haryana BSEH officially conducted the Haryana Board of Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) Class 12 exams for the year 2018-19. The Haryana Board Class 12 examination was held from 07 March-03 April. Students who have appeared for the class 12th examination can check their HBSE 12th result 2019 or the Haryana Board class 12 Result on examresults.net, indiaresult.com
How to check HBSE 12th Result 2019, Haryana 12th Result 2019:
Step 1: Click on the official website bseh.org.in
Step 2: Look for HBSE 12th Result 2019 tab
Step 3: Click on the tab which says HBSE Results 2019
Step 4: Enter your roll number
Step 5: Download your HBSE 12th Result 2019
Students can check their Haryana 12th Result via SMS
Get Haryana Board Class 12 Results 2019 via SMS
To check BSEH Class 12th 2019 result:
SMS - HB12
ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
The Board of School Education Haryana (abbreviated as BSEH) is a board of school education in the state of Haryana, India. It is the authority which conducts public examinations at middle, matric (secondary or high school level), and senior secondary school (academic & vocational) levels twice a year in the state of Haryana through schools that are affiliated to the board. It was founded on 3 November, 1969 in Chandigarh.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
