1-min read

HBSE 12th Result 2019 Declared at bseh.org.in; How to Check Haryana SSCE Results via SMS, Calls and Online

The HBSE 12th Result 2019, Haryana Board class 12 Result for Science, Arts and Commerce released by Haryana Board of Secondary Education at bseh.org.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 15, 2019, 11:38 PM IST
HBSE 12th Result 2019 Declared at bseh.org.in; How to Check Haryana SSCE Results via SMS, Calls and Online
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
HBSE 12th Result 2019 Declared | Today in Haryana the Haryana 12th Result 2019 or the HBSE SSCE 12th result is declared. The Haryana Board of School Education has officially released the HBSE 12th Result 2019, Haryana 12th Result 2019 at its official website – bseh.org.in . The HBSE 12th Science Result, HBSE 12th Arts Result, HBSE 12th Commerce Result is available at the Haryana Board of School Education’s homepage.

Candidates can check their overall marks scored in the HBSE 12th Result 2019 from these two result search engine-

examresults.net
indiaresults.com

Check HBSE 12th Result 2019 at Official Website

Access the 2019 HBSE 12th Result at the Haryana Board of School Education official website with these steps-

Step 1. Go on HBSE’s official website bseh.org.in
Step 2. Check for a tab saying ‘HBSE 12th Result 2019’ and click it
Step 3. Select your stream and enter the required details to check your Haryana 12th Result 2019, Haryana Board Result 2019
Step 4. Hit submit button to get your Haryana Board Result 2019
Step 5. Your HBSE 12th Result 2019 will be displayed. Download and take a print out.

HBSE 12th Result 2019 via SMS

Get your score and HBSE 12th Result 2019 in a phone message by typing the below message in said format-
HB12ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263.

According to a media report, approximately 1.9 Lakh candidates took the intermediate exams that were held from March 7 to April 5. Last year, the HBSE 12th Result 2018 was declared on May 18.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
