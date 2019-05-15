HBSE 12th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Haryana Board Released SSCE 12th Results at bseh.org.in; 74.4 Percent Pass

May 15, 2019 2:21 pm (IST)

Haryana 12th Result 2019 via SMS: How to Check Score on Phone | Follow the steps below to check your HBSE 12th results on phone via SMS



Students can check their Haryana Board Result 2019 via SMS

Get your HBSE 12th Result 2019 via SMS

HB12ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263. You will get the scores on your phone.