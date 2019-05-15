CO-PRESENTED BY
HBSE 12th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Haryana Board Released SSCE 12th Results at bseh.org.in; 74.4 Percent Pass

News18.com | May 15, 2019, 3:11 PM IST
Event Highlights

HBSE 12th Result 2019 Live Updates: The Haryana Board announced the HBSE 12th Result 2019 or the Haryana Board SSCE results, which can be checked either online or by SMS services on your phone. In Haryana, the SSCE class 12 result or the HBSE 12th results released on the official website of the Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) at bseh.org.in. The HBSE Board students must await their HBSE SSCE 12th result 2019 with their admit cards/hall tickets ready as details such as the roll number, registration number and exam centre details will be required at the time of logging into the websites.

As soon as the Haryana Board 12th Result 2019 or the HBSE SSCE results will be declared online, students can also download their scorecard namely at these below-mentioned result websites: examresults.net indiaresults.com, results.gov.in
May 15, 2019 3:06 pm (IST)

Haryana Board HBSE Class 10 SSCE Result 2019 Statistics: 


Total Students: 1,91,000

Pass Percentage: 74.4%


Toppers: 


ShivKumar (Palwal): 494/500
Shivani (Faridabad): 494/500

May 15, 2019 2:58 pm (IST)

The HBSE 12th Result 2019, Haryana Board class 12 Result for Science, Arts and Commerce released by Haryana Board of Secondary Education at bseh.org.in.

May 15, 2019 2:54 pm (IST)

HBSE SSCE 12th Result ANNOUNCED | The Board of School Education, Haryana has officially declared the HBSE 12th Result 2019 or Haryana Board SSCE Result. The HBSE 12th Result 2019, Haryana Board Class 12 Result 2019 released by the Haryana Board of School Education on its official website – bseh.org.in

May 15, 2019 2:48 pm (IST)

The HBSE 12th Result 2019, Haryana Board class 12 Result for Science, Arts and Commerce will be released by Haryana Board of Secondary Education at bseh.org.in.

May 15, 2019 2:41 pm (IST)

HBSE 12th Result in 20 Minutes | The HBSE Haryana Board 12th Result 2019 will be released for all the streams- Commerce, Science, Arts, etc. According to the Haryana Board of School Education’s official notification, it is informed that the HBSE 12th Result 2019 will be declared first in a press conference at 2pm today and then by 3pm the URL for HBSE 12th Result 2019 will be hosted on the Board of School Education, Haryana’s official homepage.

May 15, 2019 2:34 pm (IST)

Download HBSE 12th Result 2019 | Take a print out of provisional HBSE 12th Result 2019 or Haryana 12th Result 2019 for future reference. On facing issue with download of 2019 HBSE 12th Result, candidates can contact toll free number 1800 180 4171.

May 15, 2019 2:30 pm (IST)

HBSE 12th Result 2019 to be Out Shortly | The Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) will announce HBSE class 12 Result 2019 or the Haryana Board SSCE results shortly. 

May 15, 2019 2:28 pm (IST)

The HBSE 12th Result 2019, Haryana Board class 12 Result for Science, Arts and Commerce will be released by Haryana Board of Secondary Education at bseh.org.in.

May 15, 2019 2:23 pm (IST)

When Were HBSE 12th Exams 2019 Held? | The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) also known as Board of School Education Haryana BSEH officially conducted the Haryana Board of Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) Class 12 exams for the year 2018-19. The Haryana Board Class 12 examination was held from 07 March-03 April. 

May 15, 2019 2:21 pm (IST)

Haryana 12th Result 2019 via SMS: How to Check Score on Phone | Follow the steps below to check your HBSE 12th results on phone via SMS


Students can check their Haryana Board Result 2019 via SMS
Get your HBSE 12th Result 2019 via SMS
HB12ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263. You will get the scores on your phone.

May 15, 2019 2:11 pm (IST)

The HBSE 12th Result 2019, Haryana Board class 12 Result for Science, Arts and Commerce will be released by Haryana Board of Secondary Education at bseh.org.in.

May 15, 2019 2:07 pm (IST)
HBSE 12th Result 2019: Steps to Check:
 
Step 1. Visit the HBSE’s official website at bseh.org.in
Step 2. On homepage select  ‘HBSE 12th Result 2019 or Haryana 12th Result 2019’ tab
Step 3. Select your stream Haryana 12th Science Result 2019, Haryana 12th Arts  Result 2019, Haryana 12th Commerce Result 2019  
Step 4. Enter your name or roll number, date of birth
Step 5. Click submit button
Step 6. You can view the HBSE 12th Result on the screen
May 15, 2019 2:06 pm (IST)

Keep Admit Cards Ready for Haryana Board Result 2019 | The Haryana Board students must await their HBSE 12th result 2019 and Haryana Board SSCE result 2019 with their admit cards/hall tickets ready as details such as the roll number, registration number and exam centre details will be required at the time of logging into the websites.

May 15, 2019 2:05 pm (IST)

Haryana Board Class 12 Result 2019: Alternative Websites to Check  | Students, who had taken the HBSE class 12 examination and are anxiously waiting for their results to be declared, can also check their Haryana Board SSCE result 2019 and HBSE 12th result 2019 on other websites also. The websites are: examresults.net, indiaresults.com, results.gov.in.

May 15, 2019 2:03 pm (IST)

Haryana Board 12th Result 2019: Where to Check | The Haryana Board 12th Result or the HSBE 12th Result will be released by the Haryana Board of Secondary Education on its official website bseh.org.in.

May 15, 2019 2:01 pm (IST)

HBSE 12th Result 2019 at 3pm | The Haryana Board SSCE result 2019 or the HBSE 12th results will be declared by the Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) at 3pm today.

May 15, 2019 2:00 pm (IST)

HBSE 12th Result 2019 Today | The HBSE Class 12 result 2019 will be announced by the Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) for SSCE students today.

HBSE 12th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Haryana Board Released SSCE 12th Results at bseh.org.in; 74.4 Percent Pass
News18 creative/Mir Suhail.

The HBSE 12th Result 2019 can also be accessed at examresults.net, indiaresults.com.

HBSE 12th Result 2019: Steps to Check score

Candidates expecting their HBSE 12th Science Result 2019, HBSE 12th Arts Result 2019, HBSE 12th Commerce Result 2019 can check the scores by following these steps-

Step 1. Visit the HBSE’s official website bseh.org.in
Step 2. On homepage select ‘HBSE 12th Result 2019 or Haryana 12th Result 2019’ tab
Step 3. Select your stream Haryana 12th Science Result 2019, Haryana 12th Arts Result 2019, Haryana 12th Commerce Result 2019
Step 4. Enter your name or roll number, date of birth
Step 5. Click submit button
Step 6. You can view the HBSE 12th Result on the screen

Take a print out of provisional HBSE 12th Result 2019 or Haryana 12th Result 2019 for future reference. On facing issue with download of 2019 HBSE 12th Result, candidates can contact toll free number 1800 180 4171.
