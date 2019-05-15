HBSE 12th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Haryana Board Released SSCE 12th Results at bseh.org.in; 74.4 Percent Pass

Event Highlights
- HBSE Class 10 SSCE Result Statistics
- HBSE SSCE 12th Result ANNOUNCED
- HBSE 12th Result 2019 at 3pm Today
- Download HBSE 12th Result 2019
- HBSE 12th Result 2019 to be Out Shortly
- When Were HBSE 12th Exams 2019 Held?
- Get HBSE 12th Result 2019 via SMS
- HBSE 12th Result 2019: Steps to Check
- Keep HBSE Admit Cards Ready
- Other Sites to Check HBSE 12th Result
- HBSE 12th Result 2019: Where to Check
- HBSE 12th Result 2019 at 3pm
- HBSE 12th Result 2019 Today
HBSE SSCE 12th Result ANNOUNCED | The Board of School Education, Haryana has officially declared the HBSE 12th Result 2019 or Haryana Board SSCE Result. The HBSE 12th Result 2019, Haryana Board Class 12 Result 2019 released by the Haryana Board of School Education on its official website – bseh.org.in.
HBSE 12th Result in 20 Minutes | The HBSE Haryana Board 12th Result 2019 will be released for all the streams- Commerce, Science, Arts, etc. According to the Haryana Board of School Education’s official notification, it is informed that the HBSE 12th Result 2019 will be declared first in a press conference at 2pm today and then by 3pm the URL for HBSE 12th Result 2019 will be hosted on the Board of School Education, Haryana’s official homepage.
When Were HBSE 12th Exams 2019 Held? | The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) also known as Board of School Education Haryana BSEH officially conducted the Haryana Board of Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) Class 12 exams for the year 2018-19. The Haryana Board Class 12 examination was held from 07 March-03 April.
Haryana 12th Result 2019 via SMS: How to Check Score on Phone | Follow the steps below to check your HBSE 12th results on phone via SMS
Students can check their Haryana Board Result 2019 via SMS
Get your HBSE 12th Result 2019 via SMS
HB12ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263. You will get the scores on your phone.
Keep Admit Cards Ready for Haryana Board Result 2019 | The Haryana Board students must await their HBSE 12th result 2019 and Haryana Board SSCE result 2019 with their admit cards/hall tickets ready as details such as the roll number, registration number and exam centre details will be required at the time of logging into the websites.
Haryana Board Class 12 Result 2019: Alternative Websites to Check | Students, who had taken the HBSE class 12 examination and are anxiously waiting for their results to be declared, can also check their Haryana Board SSCE result 2019 and HBSE 12th result 2019 on other websites also. The websites are: examresults.net, indiaresults.com, results.gov.in.
Haryana Board 12th Result 2019: Where to Check | The Haryana Board 12th Result or the HSBE 12th Result will be released by the Haryana Board of Secondary Education on its official website bseh.org.in.
News18 creative/Mir Suhail.
The HBSE 12th Result 2019 can also be accessed at examresults.net, indiaresults.com.
HBSE 12th Result 2019: Steps to Check score
Candidates expecting their HBSE 12th Science Result 2019, HBSE 12th Arts Result 2019, HBSE 12th Commerce Result 2019 can check the scores by following these steps-
Step 1. Visit the HBSE’s official website bseh.org.in
Step 2. On homepage select ‘HBSE 12th Result 2019 or Haryana 12th Result 2019’ tab
Step 3. Select your stream Haryana 12th Science Result 2019, Haryana 12th Arts Result 2019, Haryana 12th Commerce Result 2019
Step 4. Enter your name or roll number, date of birth
Step 5. Click submit button
Step 6. You can view the HBSE 12th Result on the screen
Take a print out of provisional HBSE 12th Result 2019 or Haryana 12th Result 2019 for future reference. On facing issue with download of 2019 HBSE 12th Result, candidates can contact toll free number 1800 180 4171.
