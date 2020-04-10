HBSE Class 10 Board Exam: Haryana Allows Teachers to Evaluate Answer Sheet From Home

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has allowed teachers to evaluate HBSE Class 10 Board Exam answer sheets from home. The decision has been taken in view of the current coronavirus pandemic.

The Haryana Board has advised teachers to check the answer sheets at home by April 22. They need to check the sheets and return them to the board latest by April 22.

Dr Jagbir Singh, Chairman of the Board of Education, told Navbharat Times that the teachers will be able to evaluate the answer sheets better in their homes under the current situation.

The evaluators have been informed about the process through a text message. The board will pay the teachers who will be busy doing the evaluation process.

The board chairman ensured that the lack of staff in few areas will be taken care. The checked answer sheets will be compiled before being released on the official website bseh.org.

Earlier, the Haryana State Board announced that it will not conduct examinations for the remaining subjects for Class 10 board exams.

Students will be promoted to the next class on the basis of average marks obtained in subjects which have already been conducted.

