HBSE Class 12 Result 2019 Released at bseh.org.in: Shiv Kumar and Shivani Jointly Top Haryana SSCE 12th Exam
The HBSE 12th Result 2019, Haryana Board class 12 Result for Science, Arts and Commerce released by Haryana Board of Secondary Education at bseh.org.in.
(Image: News18.com)
HBSE Class 12 Result 2019 | The Board of School Education, Haryana officially declared the HBSE 12th Result 2019, Haryana 12th Result. The HBSE 12th Result 2019, Haryana Board Class 12 Result 2019 released by the Haryana Board of School Education at its official website – bseh.org.in. The HBSE Haryana Board 12th Result 2019 released for all the streams- Commerce, Science, Arts, etc. According to the Haryana Board of School Education’s official notification, it is informed that the HBSE 12th Result 2019 declared first in a press conference at 2pm today and then by 3pm the URL for HBSE 12th Result 2019 will be hosted on the Board of School Education, Haryana’s official homepage.
HBSE 12th Result 2019: Steps to Check score
Candidates expecting their HBSE 12th Science Result 2019, HBSE 12th Arts Result 2019, HBSE 12th Commerce Result 2019 can check the scores by following these steps-
Step 1. Visit the HBSE’s official website bseh.org.in
Step 2. On homepage select ‘HBSE 12th Result 2019 or Haryana 12th Result 2019’ tab
Step 3. Select your stream Haryana 12th Science Result 2019, Haryana 12th Arts Result 2019, Haryana 12th Commerce Result 2019
Step 4. Enter your name or roll number, date of birth
Step 5. Click submit button
Step 6. You can view the HBSE 12th Result on the screen
Take a print out of provisional HBSE 12th Result 2019 or Haryana 12th Result 2019 for future reference. On facing issue with download of 2019 HBSE 12th Result, candidates can contact toll free number 1800 180 4171.
The HBSE 12th Result 2019 can also be accessed at examresults.net, indiaresults.com.
Haryana 12th Result 2019 via SMS: How to Check Score on Phone
Students can check their Haryana Board Result 2019 via SMS
Get your HBSE 12th Result 2019 via SMS
HB12
ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263. You will get the scores on your phone.
Last year, the HBSE 12th Result 2018 was declared on May 18 and 2, 22,388 candidates appeared in the exam.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Live TV
