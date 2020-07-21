HBSE 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Haryana Board 12th Results to be Declared Shortly at bseh.org.in

Haryana 12th Result 2020 Live Updates | The Haryana Board of Secondary Education will reportedly announce the HBSE 12th Results 2020 after a long delay due to the coronavirus outbreak. Once declared, close to two lakh students will get to check their HBSE Class 12 Results 2020 on the official website of BSEB at bseh.org.in. All Haryana Intermediate students will be able to check their marks using the details mentioned on their BSEB admit cards. This year, the Haryana Class 12 board exams were conducted from March 3-31, however, papers for a few subjects could not be conducted due to the Covid-19 lockdown.
In order to pass Haryana Board Exams, students need to score a minimum 33 per cent in each subject. For students who fail to clear the exam, supplementary/compartment examinations will be conducted, for which the dates will be announced later by the board.
Jul 21, 2020 5:04 pm (IST)
HBSE 12th Result 2020: How to Check Scores | Here's how to check result for Haryana Intermediate Exams 2020 -
Step 1: Visit official website at bseh.org.in
Step 2: Click on the 'HBSE 12th Result' link
Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number
Step 4: Result will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download it and take a print out for future reference
Jul 21, 2020 4:57 pm (IST)
HBSE 12th Result 2020 Expected to be Out in Few Minutes | The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) is expected to announce the result of the Haryana Class 12 exams in next few minutes. The Haryana Intermediate Results are expected to be announced at around 5pm. Close to two lakh students had appeared in the 12th board exams this year. Students can check their results at bseh.org.in.
Jul 21, 2020 4:54 pm (IST)
HBSE 12th Result 2020: Check Results via SMS | In case, students are facing internet connectivity issues, then he/she can check their Haryana Class 12 Board Results 2020 through SMS service.
SMS - HB12ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263
Jul 21, 2020 4:51 pm (IST)
HBSE 12th Result 2020: Close to 2 Lakh Students Waiting | This year, close to two lakh students have appeared for the Haryana Class 12 Board Exams. All need to score a minimum 33 per cent in each subject to clear the Haryana board examination.
Jul 21, 2020 4:47 pm (IST)
HBSE 12th Result 2020: Exams Cancelled Due to Covid-19 | For the academic year 2019-20, the Haryana Class 12 board examinations were conducted from March 3 to March 31. The examination for a few subjects could not be conducted due to the Covid-19 lockdown. Later, the board had to cancel all pending paper and decided to evaluate students on the exams that could be held.
Jul 21, 2020 4:45 pm (IST)
HBSE 12th Result 2020 Expected Shortly | The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) will announce the result of the Haryana Class 12 exams shortly. The Haryana Intermediate Results are expected to be announced at around 5pm. Close to two lakh students had appeared in the 12th board exams this year. Students can check their results at bseh.org.in.
Jul 21, 2020 4:38 pm (IST)
Jul 21, 2020 4:33 pm (IST)
HBSE 12th Result 2020: Download Marksheets Online | Students are advised to download marksheets from Haryana Board's official website after check their Haryana Intermediate Results 2020. These digital marksheet will be used temporarily while applying for higher education.
Jul 21, 2020 4:27 pm (IST)
HBSE 12th Result 2020 Expected to be Out Soon | The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) will announce the result of the Haryana Class 12 exam today. The Haryana Intermediate Results are expected to be announced at around 5pm. Close to two lakh students had appeared in the Haryana 12th board exams this year. Students can check their results at bseh.org.in.
Haryana 12th Result 2020: The Haryana Class 12 Result 2020 will be released by the BSEB on its official website at bseh.org.in.
Jul 21, 2020 4:20 pm (IST)
HBSE 12th Result 2020: Exams Cancelled Due to Covid-19 | For the academic year 2019-20, the Haryana Class 12 board examinations were conducted from March 3 to March 31. The examination for a few subjects could not be conducted due to the Covid-19 lockdown. Later, the board had to cancel all pending paper and decided to evaluate students on the exams that could be held.
Jul 21, 2020 4:17 pm (IST)
HBSE 12th Result 2020: Last Year's Performance | In the year 2019, overall pass percentage of Class 12 was 74.48 per cent. Girls had outperformed the boys. Girls had scored 82.58 passing percentage, while the boys had 68.01 per cent
Jul 21, 2020 4:12 pm (IST)
HBSE 12th Result 2020: Check Results via SMS | In case, students are facing internet connectivity issues, then he/she can check their Haryana Class 12 Board Results 2020 through SMS service.
HBSE 12th Result 2020: The education board of Haryana is going to declare the Class 12 results of all streams today on July 21. Students can check their results on the official site of the Haryana…
Jul 21, 2020 4:07 pm (IST)
HBSE 12th Result 2020: Supplementary Exams to be Held Later | Students who fail to pass the main subject in Haryana Class 12 exams, will get a chance to appear in supplementary/compartment exams, for which the dates will be announced later by the Haryana Board.
Jul 21, 2020 4:03 pm (IST)
HBSE 12th Result 2020: Marks Required to Pass | This year, close to two lakh students have appeared for the Haryana Class 12 Board Exams. All need to score a minimum 33 per cent in each subject to clear the examination.
Jul 21, 2020 3:49 pm (IST)
HBSE Class 12 Result 2020: Exams | The HBSE senior secondary exams 2020 were conducted in the month of March but some of the papers had to be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. These pending exams were scheduled to be held in July but a steady increase in the number of positive Covid cases made the board cancel the pending papers. Now students will be awarded average marking on the basis of their score received in the papers that have been conducted.
Jul 21, 2020 3:48 pm (IST)
HBSE Haryana 12th Result 2020 Latest Update | Students will be getting their hands on the offline mark sheet from their respective schools, once the schools in the state reopen. Till then, they are advised to keep their online results safe. As there is a chance of heavy traffic on the official site, students might try and find HBSE Class 12 results 2020 through indiaresults.com and examresults.net as well.
Jul 21, 2020 3:48 pm (IST)
Haryana Board HBSE 12th Result 2020: Passing Criteria | While every candidate needs to get at least 33 per cent marks in every subject in order to qualify, they will be awarded an average marking for the exams that were cancelled due to the novel coronavirus threat.
Jul 21, 2020 3:47 pm (IST)
Jul 21, 2020 3:46 pm (IST)
HBSE 12th Result 2020 Today | The Haryana Board will reportedly declare the Class 12 results of all streams today (July 21) at 5pm. Nearly two lakh students had appeared for the Haryana Board Intermediate examinations this year.
If required, students can be also sent a request for re-evaluation and re-checking of their answer sheets. All details related to the same will be issued by the board on the official website.
Candidates can also check Haryana Board Class 12 Results 2020 via SMS service