HBSE 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Haryana Board 12th Results to be Declared Shortly at bseh.org.in

Read More

The Haryana Board of Secondary Education will reportedly announce the HBSE 12th Results 2020 after a long delay due to the coronavirus outbreak. Once declared, close to two lakh students will get to check their HBSE Class 12 Results 2020 on the official website of BSEB at bseh.org.in . All Haryana Intermediate students will be able to check their marks using the details mentioned on their BSEB admit cards. This year, the Haryana Class 12 board exams were conducted from March 3-31, however, papers for a few subjects could not be conducted due to the Covid-19 lockdown.In order to pass Haryana Board Exams, students need to score a minimum 33 per cent in each subject. For students who fail to clear the exam, supplementary/compartment examinations will be conducted, for which the dates will be announced later by the board.