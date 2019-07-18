HC Allows Unemployed Punjab Man to Give Rice, Ghee and Clothes in Alimony to Wife

New Delhi: In an interesting order, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has allowed a man to give rice, sugar, milk, pulses, ghee and three new salwar suits every four months to his wife as part of her alimony.

The man, a resident of Punjab, had told the high court that instead of money, he would rather provide monthly ration to his estranged wife. His lawyer submitted before Justice RS Attri that he was willing to fulfill her daily needs but was not in a condition to make monetary payments since he had lost his job.

The man said he was willing to give adequate quantity of rice, sugar, milk, wheat etc to enable her to live well. “Learned counsel for the petitioner has submitted that instead of making payment, the petitioner is ready to provide 20kg rice, 5kg sugar, 5kg different pulses, 15kg wheat and 5kg pure ghee per month; three wearing suits quarterly and two litre milk every day to the respondent,” the HC recorded his submission.

Justice Attri directed the husband to give away all these items within three days to the estranged wife. The judge added that the man requires to also clear the arrears of maintenance and show up in the court on the next date to answer certain queries regarding her previous employment, salaries etc.

“The petitioner is directed to provide the aforesaid articles to respondent within three days from today. He is further directed to clear the arrears of maintenance and submit the affidavit in this regard on or before July 25. He is also directed to be present before this Court on the date fixed," stated the order.