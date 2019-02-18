English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
HC Asks Accused in Molestation Case to Plant 50 Trees, Grants Anticipatory Bail
The high court noted that the man, through his counsel, voluntarily submitted that he will plant 25 'neem' trees and 25 'peepal' trees in the government school in east Delhi's Chander Nagar within two weeks.
IMAGE FOR REPRESENTATION ONLY.
Loading...
New Delhi: A man facing prosecution in a molestation case has been asked by the Delhi High Court to plant 50 trees in a government school here while granting him anticipatory bail.
Justice Sunil Gaur said the principal of the school shall ensure that the tree plantation drive takes place and the investigating officer will file a compliance report in the court.
The man approached the high court seeking anticipatory bail in the criminal case for the alleged offences of molestation, wrongful restraint and mischief under the IPC.
He sought parity with a co-accused who has already been granted regular bail by the trial court. The FIR was lodged at Connaught Place Police Station last year.
The high court noted that the man, through his counsel, voluntarily submitted that he will plant 25 'neem' trees and 25 'peepal' trees in the government school in east Delhi's Chander Nagar within two weeks.
"Let it be so done. The principal of the said school shall ensure that the plantation of these trees takes place. The investigating officer shall obtain compliance report and submit it along with the final report," it said.
The court made it clear that in case the man misused the concession of pre-arrest bail or tampers with evidence, the state is at liberty to get this order revoked.
It also said that the court was not commenting on merits of the case and made absolute the interim order of December 17, 2018, by which the man was granted interim protection from arrest.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Justice Sunil Gaur said the principal of the school shall ensure that the tree plantation drive takes place and the investigating officer will file a compliance report in the court.
The man approached the high court seeking anticipatory bail in the criminal case for the alleged offences of molestation, wrongful restraint and mischief under the IPC.
He sought parity with a co-accused who has already been granted regular bail by the trial court. The FIR was lodged at Connaught Place Police Station last year.
The high court noted that the man, through his counsel, voluntarily submitted that he will plant 25 'neem' trees and 25 'peepal' trees in the government school in east Delhi's Chander Nagar within two weeks.
"Let it be so done. The principal of the said school shall ensure that the plantation of these trees takes place. The investigating officer shall obtain compliance report and submit it along with the final report," it said.
The court made it clear that in case the man misused the concession of pre-arrest bail or tampers with evidence, the state is at liberty to get this order revoked.
It also said that the court was not commenting on merits of the case and made absolute the interim order of December 17, 2018, by which the man was granted interim protection from arrest.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Families Mourn Death Of 40 Jawans Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
News18 Exclusive: Masterminds Behind Pulwama Attack Exposed
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
Families Mourn Death Of 40 Jawans Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack
Saturday 16 February , 2019 News18 Exclusive: Masterminds Behind Pulwama Attack Exposed
Friday 15 February , 2019 Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
Friday 15 February , 2019 ‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
Thursday 14 February , 2019 News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Greek Beachfront Escape, Dinner in Mexico, Poop Emoji Plunger: Perks of Being an Oscar 2019 Nominee
- My ‘Idol’ Warne is Helping Me Out a Lot: Kuldeep Yadav
- Ayushmann Khurrana Pens a Heartfelt Poem for CRPF Jawans Killed in Pulwama Terror Attack
- Kartik Aaryan was Offered Rs 10 Crore for a Film Post Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety but He Turned It Down
- Tesla Model 3 Gets Safer Than Before, Sentry Mode Safety Feature Introduced
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results