HC Asks Centre, Delhi Govt to Reply to Minors' Plea for Compensation on Losing Father Due to O2 Crisis

The Delhi High Court Friday sought response of the Centre and Delhi government on a plea by two minor siblings, who lost their father due to lack of oxygen supply in the hospital during the second wave of COVID-19, seeking implementation of schemes for compensation to families and children where the sole bread earner died. Justice Amit Bansal issued notices to the Centre, Delhi government, Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights and the Lieutenant Governor on the petition and asked them to file their replies within four weeks and listed the matter for further hearing on July 29.

The 41-year-old deceased man’s daughter and son are studying in class 7 and class 2 respectively in a private school here and the minors have filed the petition through their mother. Advocates Bharat Malhotra and Sidhant Sethi, representing the minors, sought expeditious implementation of various schemes floated by authorities to provide compensation coupled with monthly sustenance allowance to bereaved sole earning single parent and to provide free education to their children and monthly stipend to the families, who lost their sole earning member due to lack of supply of medical oxygen.

While Delhi government was represented by additional standing counsel Anuj Aggarwal, advocate Kirtiman Singh appeared for the Centre. The minors’ father, who was infected with COVID-19, was admitted to Jaipur Golden Hospital here on April 18 and was put on oxygen support and he died on April 24 due to lack of oxygen supply as he was provided very minimal support of oxygen due to the shortage leading to his death, the plea said.

The plea also cited a statement made by the hospital’s medical director that as many as 20 patients died and more than 200 lives were at stake due to lack of oxygen there. The petition sought to direct the authorities to expeditiously implement the schemes of grant of compensation which have been proposed for the victims’ families on account of death caused due to lack of oxygen supply or death due to COVID-19 and further release the amount expeditiously.

It also sought to direct the authorities to expeditiously implement the schemes for children who are studying in private schools and have lost their sole bread earning parent or family member due to lack of medical oxygen and that they shall bear all the educational expenses of the petitioners. The plea also sought direction that there shall not be any kind of prejudice to the minors’ education in the school where they are studying on account of non-payment of fees.

