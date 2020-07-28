HC Asks Delhi Police to Get Copy of Officer’s Order that Claimed ‘Hindus Resentful’ Over Riots Probe

Responding to a plea citing a news report, the Delhi High Court on Monday asked Delhi Police to file a copy of an order passed by its special commissioner related to the investigation of Northeast Delhi riots in February this year.

The plea was filed in the court by Sahil Parvez, whose father got killed during the Delhi violence and Mohd Saeed Salmani, whose mother was lynched inside her house, according to the report in Indian Express.

The plea sought quashing of Special CP (Crime & Economic Offences Wing) Praveer Ranjan’s July 8 order in which he stated that there is a “degree of resentment among the Hindu community” due to the arrest of “some Hindu youth” from riot-hit area and, therefore, “due care and precaution” must be ensured while probing the case and making arrests.

According to Indian Express, the order was addressed to senior officers heading probe teams, and asked them to “suitably” guide the investigating officers.

The plea reads, “Under pressure from these efforts, respondent number 4 (Special CP) issued an order dated July 8 observing that there was a degree of resentment in the Hindu community against the arrest of certain Hindu persons, and directing investigating officers that they should be careful in the future when making arrests, and that arrests of persons should be made only after discussion of the evidence with special public prosecutors who have been illegally appointed to represent the police in these cases.”

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait issued the direction on a plea, saying, “The counsel representing Delhi Police seek time to place on record July 8 order. Let needful be done within two days with an advance copy to the other side.”

The plea alleged that officers probing the Delhi riots case have refrained from taking “full and free action as per law” against several individuals as they are under pressure from the order issued on July 8.