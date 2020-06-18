HC Asks Health Ministry to Consider Publishing Certain Changes in Pics on How to Wear Masks

The Delhi High Court has asked the health ministry to consider publicising in print and electronic media with certain changes in the pictorial presentation of how and when to wear face mask' during the COVID-19 pandemic.







A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan said there are already guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on how to use masks by the public in this pandemic situation.

"We see no reason to give further guidance or directions in this regard to the respondents (Centre and Delhi government)."

"Nonetheless, the respondent (Ministry of Health), if their experts so advise, may make necessary changes in the pictorial presentation or amend the guidelines," the bench said in its order which was passed on Wednesday and made available on Thursday.

The court passed the order while disposing of a petition filed by Pulkit Jain seeking direction to the authorities to frame rules, issue and publicise instructions/ guidelines norms for the proper wearing/ usage/ handling of all kinds of masks in the Covid-19 pandemic situation prevailing in Delhi.

The counsel for Centre and Delhi government submitted that requisite guidelines have already been issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare regarding "when and how to use masks" and there is a pictorial narration or presentation on it.

The court order said "The pictorial presentation, part of the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India may be publicised on print as well as electronic media and also be displayed on the websites of all municipal authorities as well as on website of Delhi Cantonment Board so that public at large may come to know as to when and how to use the masks."