1-min read

HC Asks Telangana Govt to File Reply on Woman & Newborn's Deaths Due to Medical Negligence

After a long trek of 200 km and having visited six hospitals in vain, a pregnant woman was finally admitted in Petlaburj Maternity Hospital in Hyderabad where she delivered her baby. They both died hours later.

H Venkatesh | News18

Updated:May 4, 2020, 10:33 PM IST
HC Asks Telangana Govt to File Reply on Woman & Newborn's Deaths Due to Medical Negligence
Representative image.

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has expressed serious concerns about a recent incident in Jogulamba Gadwal district wherein a woman and her newborn child died due to alleged medical negligence.

The incident happened on happened on April 24. After a long trek of 200 km and having visited six hospitals in vain, the woman, Jamila, was finally admitted in Petlaburj Maternity Hospital in Hyderabad where she delivered her baby.

However, as both the mother and the child’s condition deteriorated, Jamila was rushed to Osmania Hospital and the newborn was taken to Niloufer Hospital. Both of them breathed their last in the respective hospitals.

Taking suo motu cognisance of a petition filed by advocate Kishore Kumar, the high court on Monday asked the K Chandrashekhar Rao-led government to file a reply on the matter by May 20. Kumar said the woman’s ordeal was due to the government’s wrong policies during the lockdown.

The court asked the government to issue orders to ensure proper medical services in emergency cases by making healthcare staff and ambulance at all places.

The court said the coronavirus-induced lockdown should not affected emergency healthcare.

The state government has to give clear guidelines to the health authorities on how to avoid such tragedies while dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, the court said.

