HC Asks Woman Claiming to be Wife of JD(U) MP to Donate Money to Charity for Wrong Statement in SC

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked a woman, claiming to be the legally wedded wife of JD(U) Rajya Sabha member Mahendra Prasad, to donate some amount to charity for wrongly stating in the Supreme Court that she was homeless.

Taking note of the view expressed by a bench of Justices Manmohan and Sangita Dhingra Sehgal, the woman's lawyers agreed to pay Rs 2 lakh to animal welfare body Friendicoes.

The court said it was not going to impose cost for making the "wrong statement", but the woman has to donate some amount to charity.

After the woman's counsel agreed to pay Rs 2 lakh, the court said the amount shall be paid within two weeks as she is presently in judicial custody in connection with an FIR against her for allegedly not returning the jewellery belonging to Prasad's legally wedded wife.

The woman also withdrew an application she had moved seeking permission to meet Prasad. The court had on September 20 directed that the arrested woman, who had been living as Prasad's second wife for more than 45 years, to live separately from him for four weeks.

The order came after the MP's son had moved a habeas corpus plea alleging that the other woman and the legislator were illegally confining his mother — Prasad's legally wedded wife. Subsequently, the other woman had moved the apex court against the high court decision which was upheld by the top court.

Thereafter, the other woman moved two applications in the high court -- one for permission to meet Prasad and the other seeking directions to his son not to occupy the residence at Vasant Vihar here where the MP's wife is presently residing.

The high court on Thursday, while disposing of the entire matter including the applications, made it clear that only Prasad's wife can stay at the said premises and their son can only visit her.

It also said it will not extend the four-week period of separation of Prasad and other woman after it expires on October 20.

The bench also directed Prasad to foot the medical expenses and other expenditure of his wife and her staff's stay at the said premises and also asked him to give her Rs one lakh for pocket expenses.

Delhi Police was directed to deploy some security agency for securing the premises.

The police, represented by Delhi government standing counsel Rahul Mehra and advocate Chaitanya Gosain, told the court that their investigation into the other woman would be completed soon.

