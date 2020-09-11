INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

HC Declines to Stay Telecast of Sudarshan TV's Programme on Muslim 'Infiltration' in Govt Services

Delhi High Court (Image: PTI)

Delhi High Court (Image: PTI)

Justice Navin Chawla also issued notice and sought reply of the Centre and Sudarshan News on a plea challenging the Ministry of Information and Boradcasting’s nod to the channel’s broadcast on Muslims entry in government service.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: September 11, 2020, 4:02 PM IST
Share this:

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Friday declined to stay at this stage the telecast of Sudarshan TV’s Bindas Bol’ programme, whose promo claimed that the channel was all set to broadcast a 'big expose on conspiracy to infiltrate Muslims in government service'.

Justice Navin Chawla also issued notice and sought reply of the Centre and Sudarshan News on a plea challenging the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s nod to the channel’s broadcast on Muslims entry in government service.

The plea sought to set aside the government’s September 9 order.

Next Story
Loading