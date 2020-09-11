HC Declines to Stay Telecast of Sudarshan TV's Programme on Muslim 'Infiltration' in Govt Services

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Friday declined to stay at this stage the telecast of Sudarshan TV’s Bindas Bol’ programme, whose promo claimed that the channel was all set to broadcast a 'big expose on conspiracy to infiltrate Muslims in government service'.

Justice Navin Chawla also issued notice and sought reply of the Centre and Sudarshan News on a plea challenging the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s nod to the channel’s broadcast on Muslims entry in government service.

The plea sought to set aside the government’s September 9 order.