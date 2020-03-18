HC Directs Authorities to Conduct DNA Test on Bodies of Delhi Roit Victims Without Waiting for Orders
The court was hearing a petition by the family members of a riot victim, whose burnt body was recovered on February 27.
Representative Image.
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed authorities to conduct DNA testing on the bodies of North East Delhi riot victims without waiting for an order from any court, taking into account the urgency of each case.
Justice Navin Chawla noted the submission of the counsel for Delhi government that there is a delay in testing only for want of orders from the court and said "as there is no such provision of law shown requiring orders from the court, such delay cannot be countenanced".
"The respondents (authorities) must, therefore, looking into the urgency of each case, carry out such testing without waiting for any order from any court," the judge said.
The court was hearing a petition by the family members of a riot victim, whose burnt body was recovered on February 27.
DNA samples were taken from the body and the family members to confirm the identity of the deceased, however, they did not hear anything from the authorities thereafter.
Delhi government Additional Standing Counsel Naushad Ahmed Khan said the authorities were awaiting orders from the court regarding the DNA testing.
On instructions from the authorities, he said that in this case, the DNA testing will start today itself and will require a minimum of 15 days for the result.
The court disposed of the petition by directing the authorities to expedite the process of DNA test and to complete it within 15 days from now.
The court further said that the result shall be communicated to the family members immediately on receipt of the report and a compliance affidavit be filed before the court.
The death toll in northeast Delhi's communal violence stood at 44 with over 200 injured.
