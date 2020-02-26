Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
2-min read

HC Directs CBSE to Decide on Board Exams in Northeast Delhi and Inform Public by 6pm

The court said class 10 and 12 students, who have board examination centres in these areas, need to be informed in one go about the schedule for the next 10 to 15 days and not on a piecemeal basis.

PTI

Updated:February 26, 2020, 4:50 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
HC Directs CBSE to Decide on Board Exams in Northeast Delhi and Inform Public by 6pm
File photo of Delhi High Court.

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to take a decision on rescheduling board exams to be held in centres of violence-hit Northeast Delhi by 5pm on Wednesday and to inform the public by 6pm.

Justice Rajiv Shakdher told the CBSE that the rescheduling of postponed exams is to be done keeping in mind the entrance tests of class 12 students.

"Take decision on board exams in northeast Delhi centres to be held on February 27, 28 and 29 by 5pm and inform public by 6pm," said Justice Shakdher.

The court said the situation is in northeast Delhi has only worsened. Its direction came after the CBSE on Wednesday said exams in 86 schools in the violence-hit northeast Delhi have been postponed.

The court said class 10 and 12 students, who have board examination centres in these areas, need to be informed in one go about the schedule for the next 10 to 15 days and not on a piecemeal basis. It said the situation is worsening and there have been more deaths and so the CBSE needs to take a call for the next 10 to 15 days.

At least 22 people have been killed and over 180 injured in communal clashes in northeast Delhi over the last three days related to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

The court was hearing a plea by a private school, Bhai Parmanand Vidya Mandir, at Surya Niketan in east Delhi, and some of its class 10 and 12 students saying the centre allotted to them by the CBSE was 16km away from their school and situated in Chandu Nagar-Karawal Nagar road, one of the violence-hit areas. They said it was hard for them to reach there due to violent clashes and riots in the area.

They have urged the court to direct the CBSE to change the examination centre from New Sandhya Public School to a centre located in east Delhi district with proper infrastructure and security.

The court on Tuesday, while hearing the matter, had said the safety of children cannot be put at risk and had asked the CBSE to decide at the earliest on rescheduling Wednesday's board exam at the centre in question.

The court had also said it was of prima facie opinion that the exam cannot be held at the Chandu Nagar Centre in view of the inputs given by the senior police officials.

The registrar general of the high court on Tuesday had informed court that as per the inputs of police officials of the area concerned, the situation was tense. The court had said it was looking at the issue from the aspect of children's safety, which cannot be risked.

The plea, filed through advocate Kamal Gupta, said the "violent clashes and riots have posed a serious threat and danger to the life of the students and their parents, in as much as they have no option but to reach the centre come what may be the situation of the area around the centre; reaching the centre not only involves mental agony, trauma and stress for the students and their parents, but also poses grave and palpable threat to the life and limb".

The plea said when the school had come to know about the Centre allotted to it, they had written to the CBSE pointing out that the examination centre is 16km away and the time taken to reach there is more than 40 minutes.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram