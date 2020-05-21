HC Directs Delhi Govt to Give 1 Kg Pulses per Family under PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana

The Delhi High Court Thursday directed the Delhi government to provide one kg pulses to every eligible family in accordance with the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana for three months.

A bench of Justices Manmohan and Sanjeev Narula, which conducted the hearing through video conferencing, also asked the AAP government to ensure that all Fair Price Shops shall display information regarding entitlement of food grains in accordance with the provisions of Targeted Public Distribution System (control) order, 2015.

"This court directs that respondent (Delhi government) shall provide pulses (1 kg per family) in accordance with PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojaja for a period of three months with effect from May 16," the bench said.

The high court passed the order on a plea by Ramya Kutty seeking direction to the authorities to ensure proper distribution of pulses under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package or PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana or any other applicable scheme to residents of Delhi as per their entitlement.

The petitioner told the court that subsequent to the filing of the petition, the Delhi government has started distributing pulses as per the scheme with effect from May 16.

He, however, raised a grievance that the distribution of pulses, that is one kg per family, should have commenced with effect from April 1, in accordance with the scheme.

He also contended that the Fair Price Shops are not displaying information regarding entitlement of food grains in accordance with provisions of the Targeted Public Distribution System (Control) Order, 2015.

The Delhi government, in its status report, told the court that distribution of pulses under the scheme for the month of April could not be made due to quality issues of supplies of pulses with NAFED.

Now, with replacement of stock with good quality pulses at all concerned Fair Price Shops, the distribution of pulses for the month of April was started on May 16, it said.

The status report added that in two days, May 16 and 17, dal has already been distributed to 1,71,865 households and distribution of pulses for the months of May and June will be taken up subsequently after the distribution for April.