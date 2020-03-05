HC Directs Telangana Govt to Supply Medicines, Masks for Free Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
The court asked the government to establish coronavirus-screening centres at railway stations and bus stations.
Representative image. Reuters.
Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court directed the state government to supply medicine and masks free of cost to the public, after a person in Hyderabad tested positive for coronavirus.
During the hearing on a PIL filed by G Sidha Laxmi on the celebration of Holi amid the looming threat of COVID-19, the court expressed dissatisfaction on the measures taken by the government to prevent and cure the deadly disease.
The bench, comprising Justice RS Chowhan and Abhishek Reddy asked the government to submit a detailed report on preventive measures against coronavirus. “We have to prevent it. If not, our future will be in dark,” Chowhan said.
The court asked the government to establish coronavirus-screening centres at railway stations and bus stations and asked it to follow the measures that Kerala took after three people in the state tested positive for the disease.
The government was also asked to review permissions given to group festivals such as marriage processions. “On the eve of Holi, colours of sub-par quality and contaminated water is used,” said advocate Vedula Venkat Ramana.
The court also said that it could not impose Section 144 on Holi celebrations. "Government has to take measures on it,” it said.
Representing the Centre, advocate General BS Prasad informed the court about the steps taken by the government. He said state-level and district-level committees had already been formed to respond to developments related to coronavirus. The free supply sanitisers and masks to poor and slum dwellers was also being planned, he said.
Prasad said Aayas and health workers were visiting slums to educate people on preventive measures; to wash their hands and avoid unnecessary contact.
The court posted the case to March 12 for further hearing.
On Wednesday, the court had also alerted district courts to take necessary measures to prevent coronavirus. The High Court's registrar issued an order which said personal attendance of petitioners, accused was not to be insisted.
All HC staff, including judges, have also been asked to wear masks and deploy two doctors in all courts, after consultation with district health officers.
To avoid the spread of panic among public, the court asked the Health Department to "take care" while announcing the number of positive coronavirus patients.
