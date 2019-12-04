Take the pledge to vote

HC Dismisses Plea Against Publication of Memoir of Kerala Nun Who Had Spoken up Against Rape-accused Bishop

Kerala court dismisses the petition that claimed that the contents of the book by Sister Lucy Kalappura alleged 'immoral' life by a section of priests and nuns of the Syro Malabar Church.

PTI

December 4, 2019
Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking to stop the publication and distribution of a book penned by a nun on grounds that its contents were allegedly "highly defamatory" of the clergy, nuns and the faithful.

Dismissing the petition filed by nun Licia Joseph who claimed that the contents alleged "immoral" life by a section of priests and nuns of the Syro Malabar Church, Justice Ashok Menon, however, said she can approach the police.

If they failed to act on her complaint, the petitioner can move the magistrate court, the Judge said in his order. The book, a memoir by Sister Lucy Kalappura, who had raised her voice against rape-accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal and been expelled from her congregation later, is set to be released on December 10.

Excerpts from the work were recently published by certain publications suggesting it to be an account of her life as a nun in the Syro-Malabar Church. In her plea, Licia alleged that the contents of

"Karthavinte Namathil" (In the Name of Christ) would shock all right-minded persons, particularly the Christian believers.

The petitioner claimed she happened to see the contents of the book which says "the priests and nuns are leading a very immoral life and they are indulging in indiscriminate and unprincipled sexual life."

Sister Lucy Kalappura was expelled by her Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC) in August this year for "failure to give a satisfactory explanation" for her lifestyle allegedly in violation of the laws of the FCC.

She has approached the Vatican, challenging the decision to expel her. Sister Kalappura has said her work would narrate her life experience, and alleged sexual abuse and harassment faced

by nuns in convents.

The book talks also about consensual sexual relationships between priests and nuns, homosexuality among the priests and nuns and misuse of positions held by priests and bishops.

