1-min read

HC Grants Conditional Bail to Telangana Congress MP Revanth Reddy

The Congress state unit chief was sent to judicial remand on March 5 for illegally flying drones and capturing pictures of a guest house in Janwada village of Ranga Reddy district.

PV Ramana Kumar | News18

Updated:March 18, 2020, 7:58 PM IST
HC Grants Conditional Bail to Telangana Congress MP Revanth Reddy
File photo of Revanth Reddy. (Facebook).

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress working president and Lok Sabha member from Malkajgiri constituency Revanth Reddy was on Wednesday evening released from Charlapally prison after the High Court granted bail. Reddy was sent to judicial remand on March 5 for illegally flying drones and capturing pictures of a guest house in Janwada village of Ranga Reddy district.

Party leaders and Congress workers reached Cherlapally to welcome Reddy, but the police forcibly took him away in their vehicle and dropped him at his home since Section 144 has been imposed in several parts of the city as a precautionary measure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Reddy was arrested by Cyberabad Police at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport immediately upon his arrival from Delhi earlier this month. He had filed a bail petition in the Miyapur court, which was dismissed.

Challenging the lower court decision, Reddy approached the High court, which granted him conditional bail.

