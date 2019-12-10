High Court Junks Petition Seeking CBI Probe in Delhi Factory Fire

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a petition seeking judicial as well as CBI probe in the Anaj Mandi fire incident, observing it is an early stage and "time ought to be given to the authorities".

A division bench of the High Court presided by Chief Justice D. N. Patel and Justice C. Harishankar, while dismissing the petition said, "The incident took place on December 8, authorities are already working to extinguish the fire and also deliberating to stop such incidents in future. The Petitioner ought to have waited."

Reprimanding the petitioner, the court said, "No Petition can be preferred in a day or two of the incident just by reading the newspaper. Time ought to be given to the authorities. There is a procedure on how things work in government. There is no one man show."

The observations came while the court was hearing a petition filed by Awadh Kaushik seeking framing of some strict mechanism and guidelines and for ensuring strict adherence so that the incidents like this may not occur in future.

"Needless to say that nearly half a dozen departments and authorities are in place in the National Capital to keep watch on such illegalities and to prevent such incidents but all, being hands in glove, obviously for corrupt reasons, have become blind and closed their eyes and have left the people to die in an inhumane manner," the plea had said.

