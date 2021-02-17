Lawyer Couple Stabbed to Death in Telangana in Broad Daylight as Passersby Shot Videos

A lawyer couple was stabbed to death by unidentified assailants in broad daylight in Peddapalli district on Wednesday, Police said.

G Vaman Rao and his wife, both practicing lawyers in the Telangana High Court, were travelling in a car when the assailants intercepted and attacked them using knives near a village in Ramagiri Mandal, about 200 km from here, around 2.30pm, they said.

The assailants fled the scene after fatally attacking the two who died on the way while being rushed to a hospital, a senior police official said, citing preliminary investigation. A hunt has been launched to nab those involved in the crime, the official said, adding police have detained some people based on suspicion. Some TV channels showed visuals of Rao lying on the road in a pool of blood and his wife in the car.

The Telangana Bar Council condemned the brutal murder of the advocate couple and demanded that the police arrest the culprits immediately.