HC Orders Maharashtra Govt to Ensure Uninterrupted Oxygen Supply to MP Amid Covid-19 Crisis

Responding to a writ petition, the Indore bench of High Court on Wednesday directed the Maharashtra government to ensure uninterrupted oxygen supply to Madhya Pradesh.

As per an order dated September 9, the Public Health Department of Maharashtra had discontinued oxygen supply to other states including Madhya Pradesh following which the state-run MY Hospital approached the court.

The Advocate General Purushendra Kaurav on behalf of the state government informed the court that there cannot be any discrimination with Covid-19 patients of one state with those from the other. On the basis of this, the divisional bench of the Madhya Pradesh HC ordered the Maharashtra government to ensure an uninterrupted supply of oxygen to the state.

Last Wednesday, the Principal Secretary Health of Maharashtra, Pradeep Kumar Vyas had issued an order saying the oxygen produced in Maharashtra will be used for the state only.

Reacting to it, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called up his counterpart from Maharashtra and later told the media that Thackeray has assured him to look into the matter. We will be bridging the shortfall with the help from Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, Chouhan had said that the state will ensure that oxygen supply increases to 150 tonnes by month-end.

The state government had also asked to produce oxygen from the existing 50-60% to 70-80% capacity to meet the growing demand amid surging cases of Covid-19 in the state.