HC Raps Telangana Govt for Conducting only 545 Covid-19 Tests Per Million People, Seeks Report

With fewer positive coronavirus cases in Telangana compared to other states, the Telangana High Court on Tuesday reprimanded the state government and directed it to conduct more tests to avoid possible fatalities in the future. The total cases in the state rose to 1,991, with fresh 71 cases reported.

Expressing surprise at the meagre number of tests, the court rapped health officials for conducting only 545 tests for 10 lakh people.

Advocate General BS Prasad informed the court that Telangana has so far conducted 24,443 tests.

The court directed the state to file a counter-affidavit and a detailed report of tests on primary and secondary cases and other details by the first week of June.

The petitioners have argued that the state is conducting fewer tests, about the absence of PPE kits and masks for medical professionals, and not providing accommodation to returning migrant workers.