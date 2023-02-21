HC Restrains Police from Filing Charge Sheet Against Ex-mayor Kishori Pednekar Till Mar 30

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday asked the police here not to file a charge sheet till March 30 against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar in a case where she is accused of acquiring an SRA flat fraudulently.

A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithviraj Chavan passed the order while hearing a plea filed by Pednekar seeking to quash the FIR against her.

According to Pednekar, she was falsely implicated in the case.

As per the complaint registered at the suburban Nirmal Nagar police station by an SRA official, Pednekar acquired a flat which was in the name of another person at Gomata Janata SRA (Slum Rehabilitation Authority) society at Worli in central Mumbai by forging documents.

The complainant alleged that in 2008, the flat was allotted to one Gangaram Boga, but Pednekar mentioned it as her property in her affidavit filed before the 2017 civic body polls.

Pednekar, her son Saiprasad Pednekar and two others have been named in the case.

The former mayor in her petition said the complaint against her was politically motivated.

