HC Restrains Raymond's Vijaypat Singhania from Publishing His Autobiography Till Mar 13

The Bombay High Court has restrained former chairperson of the Raymond Group, Vijaypat Singhania, from publishing his autobiography till March 13 this year.In an interim order passed on February 20, a single bench presided over by Justice SK Shinde directed that Singhania must not publish his autobiography, tentatively titled 'The Incomplete Man', till the next date of hearing scheduled for March 13 this year.The bench was hearing an application filed by Singhania seeking the transfer of a suit filed against him in the Thane District Court by Raymond Limited.In the said suit, the company has sought an injunction against Singhania's autobiography on the ground that some parts of the book might be defamatory to the company.Singhania, however, filed an application in HC seeking that the hearing of the above suit is transferred from Thane to the city civil court in Mumbai.He has also sought that the suit be transferred and be tagged along with a similar petition filed in the city civil court by his son Gautam seeking an injunction against the publication of the autobiography.Vijaypat Singhania and his son have been engaged in a legal battle over a duplex apartment in the 36-storey redeveloped JK House in south Mumbai.In a petition filed in the high court in 2016, Vijaypat Singhania had claimed that his son was refusing to honour an arbitration order which awarded the duplex apartment to the former.