HC Seeks Centre's Reply on PIL to Regulate Education Imparted in Madrasas, Gurukuls
Right to Information (RTI) activist Sunil Saraogi and Congress MLA Akhruzzaman in their petition have claimed that the academic syllabus followed in these institutions "are still stuck in the 18th century with the Holy Quran, Urdu and Persian being the only subjects".
Representative image. (File photo/Reuters)
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court sought the Centre's response on Wednesday on a plea seeking directions to it to regulate the education being imparted in the madrasas and gurukuls in the country.
A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice Brijesh Sethi issued a notice to the ministries of human resource development and minority affairs, seeking their stand on the joint plea moved by a Congress MLA from West Bengal and an RTI activist from the state.
Right to Information (RTI) activist Sunil Saraogi and Congress MLA Akhruzzaman, in their petition filed through advocate Vidhan Vyas, have claimed that the academic syllabus followed in these institutions "are still stuck in the 18th century with the Holy Quran, Urdu and Persian being the only subjects".
"This severely impacts the job prospects of the students studying at these madrasas," the petition has alleged.
It has also alleged that the "children attending such institutions are unable to compete with their peers with respect to job and future opportunities".
"This will ultimately result in a section of 'young India' not being able to develop their faculties fully and contribute to the task of nation-building," the petition says.
According to the petition, there are around 3,000 madrasas in the national capital alone and about 3.6 lakh students study in these institutions.
It has sought a direction to the authorities to "bring all the madrasas, maktabahs and gurukuls within a regulated and recognised legal framework by mandatory registration".
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces 'Modi Sitafal Kulfi'
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
PM Modi's Advice To Newly-Elected MPs, "Shun VIP Culture"
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Facebook Deleted Over 2 Billion Fake Accounts In Three Months
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces 'Modi Sitafal Kulfi'
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 PM Modi's Advice To Newly-Elected MPs, "Shun VIP Culture"
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Facebook Deleted Over 2 Billion Fake Accounts In Three Months
