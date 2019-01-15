English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
HC Seeks Centre's Response on Plea for SIT Probe Into Phone Tapping NSA Ajit Doval
The two-person bench also issued a notice to CBI and has sought their response on the petition, which alleged that some of its had abused their powers.
File photo of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the response of the Centre on a plea seeking an SIT probe into the alleged illegal phone tapping of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao also issued a notice to the agency and sought its response on the plea which contended that such activities are "very dangerous for the country".
The petition, filed by Sarthak Chaturvedi, has alleged that some CBI officials have abused their powers by violating the existing guidelines on phone tapping and surveillance.
It has questioned as to whether permission was received for tapping the phone of Doval and others by the CBI.
