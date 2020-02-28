HC Seeks Response from Centre, Delhi Govt on Plea for FIR Against Gandhis Over 'Hate Speech'

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the response of the Centre and Delhi government on a petition seeking filing of an FIR against top Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for allegedly giving hate speeches.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued notice to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Delhi government and police on the plea which also seeks registration of an FIR against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, AIMIM leaders Waris Pathan and Akbaruddin Owaisi.

Apart from registration of FIRs, the petition also seeks setting up of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the alleged hate speeches.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.