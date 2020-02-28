Take the pledge to vote

HC Seeks Response from Centre, Delhi Govt on Plea for FIR Against Gandhis Over 'Hate Speech'

Apart from registration of FIRs, the petition also seeks setting up of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the alleged hate speeches.

PTI

Updated:February 28, 2020, 12:36 PM IST
File photo of Congress president Sonia Gandhi along with Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
File photo of Congress president Sonia Gandhi along with Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the response of the Centre and Delhi government on a petition seeking filing of an FIR against top Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for allegedly giving hate speeches.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued notice to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Delhi government and police on the plea which also seeks registration of an FIR against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, AIMIM leaders Waris Pathan and Akbaruddin Owaisi.

Apart from registration of FIRs, the petition also seeks setting up of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the alleged hate speeches.

