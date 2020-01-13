HC Sends Notice to Delhi Police, WhatsApp & Google on Plea by 3 JNU Professors to Preserve Attack Data
The Delhi Police informed the court that it has asked the JNU administration to preserve and hand over CCTV footage of the violence.
File photo of Delhi High Court (Picture courtesy: Getty Images)
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response of the city police, Delhi government, WhatsApp Inc, Google Inc and Apple Inc on a plea of three JNU professors to preserve data, CCTV footage and other evidence relating to the January 5 violence on the varsity campus.
The Delhi Police informed the court that it has asked the JNU administration to preserve and hand over CCTV footage of the violence.
Justice Brijesh Sethi listed the matter for further hearing on Tuesday.
The court was told by Delhi government Standing Counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra that the police has not yet received any response from the university administration.
The counsel said police has also written to WhatsApp to preserve data of two groups "Unity Against Left" and "Friends of RSS" including messages, pictures and videos and phone numbers of members, related to JNU violence incident.
The petition was filed by JNU professors Ameet Parameswaran, Atul Sood and Shukla Vinayak Sawant seeking necessary directions to the Delhi Police Commissioner and Delhi government.
The petition also sought direction to the Delhi Police to retrieve all CCTV footage of JNU campus.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shraddha Kapoor Hilariously Trolls Varun Dhawan for Mr Lele First Look
- Salman Khan Praises Malang Trailer, Calls it 'Jhakaas'
- Instagram Launches New SlowMo, Echo, Duo Effects For Boomerang
- Ex-Bengaluru FC Manager Albert Roca Appointed as Coach of Hyderabad FC
- Shane Warne, Ricky Ponting to Lead Legends Teams in Charity Game for Bushfire Relief