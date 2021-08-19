HC Sets Aside UP Govt Order of Designating Two Gond Sub-castes in ST Category

The Allahabad High Court has set aside the Uttar Pradesh government’s order of designating two Gond sub-castes Nayak and Ojha in the ST category. A Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice M N Bhandari and Justice Rajendra Kumar gave the order, allowing a petition filed by the Nayak Jan Seva Sansthan.

The petitioner contended that the UP government can’t notify castes in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category as the power to declare this lies with the Union government under Article 342 of the Constitution.

On July 15 last year, the state government had issued a notification in this regard. After going through relevant provisions and rules, the court observed that the state government does not have the competence to issue an order, giving interpretation or substitution of the Union government notification in this regard.

The court thus allowed the petition and set aside the state government order of July 15, 2020.

