Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

HC Stays Proceedings Against Kejriwal & Sisodia in Defamation Complaint by Vijender Gupta

Kejriwal and Sisodia, in their plea filed through advocate Mohd Irsad, have sought quashing of the complaint and also challenged the subsequent orders of the lower court framing charge against them and summoning them for trial in the defamation case.

PTI

Updated:December 17, 2019, 7:05 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
HC Stays Proceedings Against Kejriwal & Sisodia in Defamation Complaint by Vijender Gupta
File photo of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court stayed on Tuesday the proceedings in a defamation complaint made against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia by BJP leader Vijender Gupta.

Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar issued notice to the state and Gupta seeking their response on the joint plea by Kejriwal and Sisodia before the next date of hearing on February 27.

"Notice issued. Amit Ahlawat, additional public prosecutor for the state, accepts notice on behalf of respondent 1 (state) and submits that the issue is between the petitioners (Kejriwal and Sisodia) and respondent 2 (Gupta) and therefore, no reply or status report is required to be filed by respondent 1.

"On taking steps, let notice be issued to respondent 2 returnable on February 27. In view of the above, proceedings against the petitioners before the trial court shall remain stayed till further orders," the court said in its order which was dictated in-chamber and made available Tuesday evening.

After hearing arguments in the morning, the judge had said he would pass the order in-chamber.

Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa and advocate Arunadhri Iyer, appearing for the two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, had argued in the court that only their clients were named in the complaint when the alleged defamatory tweet was retweeted, commented upon and liked by thousands of others.

Kejriwal and Sisodia, in their plea filed through advocate Mohd Irsad, have sought quashing of the complaint and also challenged the subsequent orders of the lower court framing charge against them and summoning them for trial in the defamation case.

They have contended that the lower court's orders to summon them for trial and frame charges against them were passed "arbitrarily" and "without application of mind".

Their petition claims that a bare perusal of the complaint would reveal that "it was mala fide, politically motivated and makes out no case of defamation against the petitioners".

It also claims that the tweets in question "are neither defamatory nor published with the intention to defame the respondent 2".

Gupta, in his complaint, had accused Kejriwal and Sisodia of "maligning" his image by allegedly accusing him on Twitter of being part of an alleged "conspiracy" to kill the AAP chief.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram