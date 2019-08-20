HC Suspends 2 Revenue Officials in Telangana for Dereliction of Duty Towards Dam-displaced Villagers

Hyderabad: The high court on Tuesday ordered suspension of two revenue department officials for alleged dereliction of duty and negligence on implementing its previous order to provide compensation to displaced people of Mallanna Sagar project in Telangana's Sidhipet district. The reservoir was built as part of the Kaleswaram lift irrigation scheme, a dream project of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

A revenue divisional officer, Vijayender Reddy, and mandal revenue officer, Rrabhu, of Sidhipet district were also slapped with two months of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2,000 each. As victims moved the court seeking justice for a second time, the judges expressed their ire at the defence lawyers.

